As soon as last season ended, it felt like Jake Althaus had what it takes to become the best player in the city.
Althaus put in the offseason work to assure it would happen, and the Hempstead junior’s thrilling 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 10-6 victory over Wahlert senior Jack Freiburger on May 5 in a three-hour marathon battle decided the singles city championship between two terrific players.
Althaus fronts the third annual Telegraph Herald all-area boys tennis team of the area’s top six players, designed as a traditional singles tennis lineup with honorable mentions.
No. 1 Jake Althaus (Hempstead)
The Mustangs junior really broke onto the scene with a stellar sophomore campaign in which he played at No. 2 and reached the Iowa Class 2A state doubles tournament with Kareem Kassas. Althaus stepped into the No. 1 role this spring and anchored the Hempstead lineup with consistency and picked up eight victories. He finished as a district runner-up and punched his first ticket to the 2A state singles tournament and battled hard against stiff competition. Althaus is primed to retain his position as best in the city next spring with the goal of winning a match at state after losing both of his matches there this year.
No. 2 Jack Freiburger (Wahlert)
Freiburger closed a terrific senior season with a trip to the Class 1A state singles tournament after placing fourth at state last year in doubles. He was the No. 2 player for the Golden Eagles last year and then took over the No. 1 spot this spring as Wahlert captured back-to-back state third-place trophies. He won a singles district championship this season and the only thing keeping him from the top spot was the close loss to his good friend, Althaus. Freiburger won seven matches at the No. 1 spot for the Eagles.
No. 3 Cam O’Donnell (Senior)
This season was a learning and growing experience for O’Donnell as a junior leading the Rams lineup. He only won two matches against tough competition at No. 1, but battled hard with a smooth game and displayed flashes of what could be a strong senior campaign. If O’Donnell can grow and progress over the offseason, he should be able to learn from this spring and start to see more marks in the win column over his final season.
No. 4 Roan Martineau (Wahlert)
Perhaps the biggest surprise from a year ago, Martineau stunned competition with his consistency and brought home a fifth-place medal from the 1A state singles tournament as a freshman. He wasn’t going to catch anyone off guard as a sophomore, but it didn’t matter. Martineau racked up 12 wins at No. 2 for the Eagles and played to a sixth-place finish at state. A tougher challenge awaits for his junior season, where he figures to take over the top spot from Freiburger.
No. 5 Andrew Day (Senior)
Day secured six victories at No. 2 for the Rams and notched second team all-conference honors. The junior would frequently compete at No. 1 doubles for the Rams as well, and could frustrate opponents with his shot locations. Day was a spark plug in the lineup and rallied his teammates. O’Donnell and Day are two of five players in the lineup that will be back for Senior next spring.
No. 6 Nolan Martineau (Wahlert)A smooth-playing senior, Martineau was a model of consistency and strong effort for Wahlert at the No. 3 position with seven victories. He was a key part of the Eagles’ program for the past four years and contributed greatly to the program’s back-to-back third-place state trophies.
Honorable mention
Max Hoden (Hempstead), Grant Nelson (Hempstead), Alex Nielsen (Senior), Tony Zuccaro (Senior), Brayden Wickham (Western Dubuque), Josh Conlon (Wahlert).
