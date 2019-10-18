Ryan Winger didn’t mind seeing a target on someone else’s back for at least a little while Thursday afternoon.
The Dubuque Hempstead junior trailed Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Jacob Green for the first two miles of the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Divisional cross country meet at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. Then, Winger took off, cruising to a 15:29 time and a 17-second victory over Green on the 5K layout.
That was the only thing that even slightly resembled doubt for the Iowa Class 4A No. 1-ranked Mustangs. They placed all five scoring runners in the top 11 to score 28 points and easily outdistance runner-up and No. 8 Iowa City West by 45 points in the eight-team meet. Class 3A No. 9 Dubuque Wahlert took sixth with 129 points.
Class 4A No. 3 Linn-Mar won the girls race with 34 points. And No. 9 Hempstead edged city rival and Class 3A No. 2 Wahlert, 58-68, for second place.
“I’m really more built for the second half of races,” said Winger, the No. 4-ranked runner in Class 4A. “The first part, I’m just kind of getting into it and I like to let other people lead. I really start to get to work in the second half of races.
“I couldn’t let him go. I let him lead, but I couldn’t fall asleep. I had to keep thinking of when I needed to push myself up. It felt good to pass him and then eventually win the race. I know there were people looking at me to do well, and that really motivated me to keep going.”
Winger’s junior classmates Mason Suarez and Owen Maloney finished 4-5 in 16:10 and 16:12. Senior Matthew Jungk took seventh in 16:20, and sophomore Marcus Leitzen took 11th in 16:31 to round out Hempstead’s scoring. Senior Jacob Westermeyer placed 14th and sophomore Brady Blean 19th for the Mustangs.
“For me, being ranked No. 1 as a team motivates me a lot in the way I race,” Suarez said. “It pushes me to try to move up as much as I can, no matter where it is in a race or how much I’m hurting. And I think my teammates have the same idea in mind.
“Since we have this expectation of being No. 1, it makes us a little bit stronger and it keeps us going. It’s huge for us to have a meet like this, especially with (the state qualifying meet and state) coming up. It gives us a lot of confidence for those meets.”
Junior Nathan Munshower led Wahlert with a 12th-place 16:31. Senior Jacob Hocking took 17th in 16:43, followed by sophomore Brant Perry (28th, 17:08), junior Cayden Ellis (35th, 17:23) and sophomore Carter Hancock (37th, 17:28). Senior Luke Simcox took 41st and junior Evan Poirier 51st.
The Hempstead girls used effective pack running to place second behind Linn-Mar. Hannah Brown, a senior, led the way with a sixth-place 19:01, and the Mustangs’ fifth scoring runner, senior Emma Holesinger, came in with a time of an even 20:00 for 16th place.
In between, senior Kaylee Leicht took 10th in 19:46, freshman Brooke O’Brien finished 11th in 19:46, and junior Audrey Franklin placed 15th in 19:55. Senior Shaelyn Hostager took 17th and junior Emily Richter placed 28th.
“It’s amazing to compete against the teams that are here, because they’re so confident and they push each other, and that pushes you to go a little harder,” Brown said. “It’s actually a pretty cool experience.
“We’ve been working so hard and have been pushing each other so much all year, and we’re running with a lot of confidence right now. Having a meet like this really helps for the next few weeks.”
Gabby Moran, a junior, led defending state champion Wahlert with a fourth-place 18:46. Junior Alix Oliver took 12th in 19:46, followed by sophomore Ellie Meyer’s 14th-place 19:51, freshman Lilah Takes’ 18th-place 20:03 and sophomore Alana Duggan’s 20th-place 20:11. Senior Aunna Huseman took 23rd and junior Maya Wachter finished 26th.
“A meet like today makes you realize how lucky you are to compete against some of the girls that are here,” Moran said. “It really motivates you to prepare for what’s coming up the next few weeks. When run with the competition from the big 4A schools, it gives you a big confidence booster for regionals and state.
“We know we have to keep working. It’s not going to come to us easily. We know a lot of teams are chasing us, and that’s good motivation for us.”
Iowa City Liberty sophomore Ashlyn Keeney coasted to a winning time of 17:32. Linn-Mar junior Micah Poellet took second in 18:04, 40 seconds ahead of teammate Chloe Skidmore.