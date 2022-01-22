Three area wrestlers will have a chance to claim a state wrestling title today.
Clayton Ridge’s Samantha Spielbauer will have a chance to repeat as a state champion while Dubuque Wahlert’s Alana Duggan seeks her third state medal and Dubuque Senior’s Hannah Reel wants her second.
Each of the quarterfinalists needs just one win to clinch a top-eight finish when wrestling resumes today at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association’s state tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Spielbauer, the 160-pound champion last year, improved to 14-2 with a pair of falls to reach the quarterfinals at 170. After receiving a first-round bye, she pinned Southwest Iowa’s Madison Hensley in 0:25 and followed that up with a 24-second pin of Decorah’s Camielle Wiedow in the third round. She will face Missouri Valley’s Nicole Olson (15-1) in the quarterfinals today.
Duggan (12-6), a two-time state medalist, followed up a first-round bye with a pin of Waverly-Shell Rock’s Evelyn Wagner in 0:40. She beat Des Moines East’s Kayte Yaw, 4-2, in the third round to reach the quarterfinals. Duggan will face Iowa City West’s Emma Barker (9-3).
Reel (15-9), the seventh-place finisher at 113 last year, also received a bye through the first round and pinned Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hannah Meier in 1:24 in the second round at 110. She won a 9-7 decision over Saint Ansgar’s Emma Hall in the third round and will face Webster City’s Emmersen Thomas (17-1) in today’s quarterfinals.
Western Dubuque had three of its eight wrestlers still alive in the consolation rounds. Josie Jecklin (155), Shariden Engelken (190) and Adrianna Shephard (220) are each two wins away from clinching a top-eight finish for the Bobcats.
Wahlert’s Shelby Sullens (105), Senior’s Carly Hefel (100) and Sara Koeppen (220), and Clayton Ridge’s Rebecca Schumann (140) were also still in contention on the back side of the bracket.
Among the area wrestlers to suffer two losses and be eliminated were:
Dubuque Hempstead’s Lydia Hefel (155); Senior’s Destiny Bisping (100) and Sarah Martyn (105); Western Dubuque’s Grace Murphy (100), Grace Davis (120), Addison Steffen (140), Rachael Rhomberg (145) and Kiya Steger (170); Wahlert’s Naomi Duehr (120), Caroline Slaght (125), Ruby Duehr (125 silver), Cate Ihrig (125 silver), Taylor Borgerding (125 silver), Abigail McDermott (130), Lydia Virtue (135), Bailey Welu (135), Ava Graham (140), Kate Hingtgen (155), Avery Schmidt (155) and Emily Dominguez (170); and Bellevue’s Ryanne Dynn (140).