Dubuque native Greg Heiar has returned to a familiar position.
Northwest Florida State College hired the Wahlert graduate as its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. The move brings him back to the Panhandle Conference, where he established Chipola College as a national junior college powerhouse.
“I am thrilled to become a part of the Northwest Florida State College family,” Heiar, 45, said in a statement released by the school. “In my years as an assistant at the highest levels of Division I, I have always been eager to return to the head coach’s chair. I’d like to thank Dr. (Devin) Stephenson and (athletic director) Ramsey (Ross) for this opportunity. Let’s get to work Raider Nation.”
Heiar, who has more than 20 years of coaching experience, most recently served as an assistant at East Tennessee State following three seasons at Louisiana State, where he was an associate head coach in 2019. Heiar also held assistant coaching stints at Wichita State (2011-17), Southern Mississippi (2009-11), Chipola College (2003-04) and Loras College (2002-03).
Heiar served as the head coach at Chipola from 2004-09. He began his career as a student assistant at Mount St. Clare College in 2000 and started as a graduate assistant at Loras in 2001.
Heiar won 164 games as a head coach at Chipola, while capturing five Panhandle Conference titles and making four appearances in the NJCAA Tournament. He led Chipola to a third-place finish in 2009 when his team posted a 35-2 record. Overall, Heiar earned five Panhandle Conference Coach of the Year and four Region VIII Coach of the Year honors while coaching 40 all-conference players and sending 39 players to Division I programs.
Nilles sets school record — North Dakota State University thrower Maddy Nilles, a senior who prepped at Dubuque Wahlert, claimed the nation’s top mark and extended her own school record in the hammer throw on Friday evening at Wichita State’s Shocker Spring Invitational.
Friday marked Nilles’ first outdoor meet as a Bison since she earned first-team All-America honors in the hammer throw at the NCAA Championships in June 2018. She redshirted the 2019 outdoor season, and the 2020 outdoor season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nilles recorded a mark of 220-5 (67.19m) to top the NCAA performance list this season. She added more than two feet to her previous school record.
LeGrand earns A-R-C honor — The American Rivers Conference on Monday named Coe College senior baseball player Riley LeGrand as its athlete of the week. The Dyersville Beckman grad extended his hitting streak to seven games in a sweep of Nebraska Wesleyan. The left fielder finished 7-for-12 with four RBIs, four runs scored, three doubles, three walks and two stolen bases. LeGrand is hitting .488 with 14 RBI and seven stolen bases this season.
Coe is 11-2 overall and 7-1 in A-R-C play. In the third game of the series, Cascade native Reid Rausch hit a walk-off three-run home run.
Crowder honored for defense — The University of Dubuque’s Marshon Crowder, a senior linebacker from Dubuque Hempstead, earned the A-R-C’s defensive player of the week award. A two-time all-conference selection, he had two sacks and a pass breakup in leading the Spartans to a 17-13 road victory in the spring football season opener.
Duhawk football players feted — Loras College collected the A-R-C offensive and special teams players of the week award. Noah Sigwarth, a senior quarterback from Dubuque Wahlert, went 17-for-25 with three touchdown passes, and rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns in a 61-13 victory over Northwestern Minnesota. Justin Appel, a senior lineman from Tomson, Ill., earned the special teams honor after forcing a fumble on a kickoff in the first quarter.
UD’s Roethler recognized — University of Dubuque goalkeeper Victoria Roethler, a senior from Cedar Rapids Jefferson, landed the A-R-C women’s soccer defensive player of the week award. She posted a pair of shutouts in a 6-0 win over Concordia-Chicago and a draw at Simpson. She owns the school record with 22 shutouts.
Biedermann sets UD standard — Kylee Biedermann, a senior from Bellevue, Iowa, broke the University of Dubuque softball team’s career stolen base record on Monday. She stole two bases in the Spartans’ sweep of St. Catherine University to push her career total to 36. The No. 17 Spartans are 10-3 overall and 4-0 at home.
Digman lands WIAC award — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named University of Wisconsin-La Crosse junior Skye Digman as its women’s field performer of the week on Tuesday. The Platteville native placed second in the shot put with a toss of 44-0 (13.41m) and discus throw with a distance of 140-3 (42.74m) as UW-La Crosse won the five-team Great River Rust Buster on March 27. Her mark in the discus throw ranks first on the NCAA Division III Honor Roll, while her distance in the shot put ranks second in NCAA Division III and first in the WIAC.
UW-P’s Kelso honored — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Jonathan Kelso, a junior from Villa Park, Ill., earned the WIAC baseball position player of the week award on Tuesday. In four games against UW-Eau Claire and UW-La Crosse, Kelso helped the Pioneers to a 3-1 record by hitting (.563) 9-for-16 with four doubles, four RBIs, four runs scored and four stolen bases. He had multiple hits in three games, including a 4-for-4 effort in the second game against UW-La Crosse on Sunday.
Fennelly on D3 team of week — Loras’ Luke Fennelly, a senior shortstop from Davenport Assumption, has been selected to the D3baseball.com Team of the Week. Fennelly went 7-for-12 with one double, two home runs, four RBIs, one stolen base, two walks and five runs in four-game series with Buena Vista.
Clarke’s Jenkins on Heart team — Clarke University’s Mike Jenkins, a junior outside hitter/defensive specialist from Belize City, Belize, earned a spot on the Heart of America Conference honorable mention list for men’s volleyball.
Loras picked to finish second in men’s soccer — Luther earned six of the nine first-place votes in the A-R-C men’s soccer preseason coaches poll. Loras was picked to finish second and had one first-place vote, while Dubuque was picked for fifth and also had a first-place vote.
Loras women earn three first-place votes — Wartburg collected six of the nine first-place votes in the A-R-C women’s soccer preseason coaches poll. Loras was picked to finish second and had the three other first-place votes, while Dubuque was picked for third.
Loras’ Brunn honored — Loras’s Clare Brunn, a junior from Rochester, Minn., was honored as the Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season by the Midwest Women's Lacrosse Conference on Monday after helping the Duhawks to a pair of wins. Brunn scored nine goals with two assists in Loras' 16-12 win against the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on Wednesday, Mar. 24, ranking her second in the single-game record book for goals and points. She added five more goals to her total in Loras' conference-opener against Wartburg College on Saturday, Mar. 27, boosting Loras for a 14-8 win.