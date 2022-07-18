Luke VanDonslear was efficiently eliminated from last year’s Mississippi Valley Open by men’s open singles champion, Danny Leitner, in straight sets.
The Marion, Iowa, native and Linn-Mar grad knew he was better than that, and he was out to prove it this weekend at the MVO.
He did just that.
VanDonslear met another former standout Lions prep, Brady Anderson, in the final on Sunday and pulled out a 6-0, 7-6 (7-3) victory at Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
“I got beat by the guy that won it last year, and I wanted to redeem myself a little bit,” VanDonslear said. “He’s obviously a tough player, but I knew I was better than that. I played a lot of tough players this year and won some tough matches. It feels good.”
Since VanDonslear is a current collegiate athlete, he could not accept the $600 cash prize. The MVO instead covered his travel expenses.
“It feels nice to get that being in college,” VanDonslear said. “I’m happy with it and I’m excited to get to Whitewater and see what I can do.”
VanDonslear starred at Linn-Mar, finishing sixth in state singles as a freshman and helping the Lions finish as state runners-up. As a sophomore, he placed second in state doubles as the Lions won the team state championship. He finished third in state singles as a junior, but had his senior season wiped out due to COVID-19.
After two seasons at Northern Illinois University, VanDonslear is transferring for his junior season to UW-Whitewater for a fresh start.
“Had a good first two years learning a lot on the D-I level,” he said. “It’s very hard with a lot of grueling practices. Just great matches. It was a good experience and now I’m looking for another one at Wisconsin-Whitewater.”
VanDonslear earned the No. 1 seed in the draw and received a bye before winning four matches on his way to the title, capping it with a win over his friend and fellow Linn-Mar alum.
“We started hitting together when I was a freshman or sophomore in high school and he was at Coe College,” VanDonslear said. “We play almost every week together in the summer, and we just get out there and play.”
Anderson was a state singles champion for the Lions in 2013 as a junior. He played at the No. 1 position for three years at Coe College before graduating in 2018.
“This is the first tournament I’ve played in awhile,” Anderson said. “I was a little rusty, but I got better as it went on. It was good. I started playing much better in the second set.
“I was thinking if I played well enough it could be him and I in the final. That was definitely the goal. I knew it’d be tough, but he gave me a chance there in the second set. I almost took him to a third. It was fun.”
Anderson reached the final by eliminating Hempstead standout Jake Althaus in the semifinals earlier Sunday morning, 6-0, 6-1.
VanDonslear and Anderson would meet one last time on Sunday afternoon to decide the men’s open doubles title. Anderson netted a little revenge teaming with John Feehan in a 7-6, 6-2 victory over VanDonslear and Thomas Wolle.
Dubuque’s David Hash claimed the men’s NTRP 4.0 singles crown with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Coralville’s Doug Haas.
Loras College coach Chad Fenwick teamed with his brother, Mike Fenwick, to capture the men’s 35 doubles championship with a 6-0, 6-2 triumph over Carl Hartman (Cedar Rapids) and John Wickham (Beaverton, Ore.).
