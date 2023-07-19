CARROLL, Iowa — After a game that featured just about anything and everything, Beckman Catholic first-year head coach Ryan Mabe summed it up succinctly.
Proud.
“I’m just so proud of the guys,” Mabe said. “As a first-year coach, I don’t deserve a win like that, but the guys do. It’s not about me. I’m just so proud of them.”
As the ball popped out of the first baseman’s glove and squirted some 5 feet away, Eli Kluesner raced around third and plated the game-winning run in an emotionally charged, pendulum-swinging eight-inning affair as top-seeded Beckman escaped with a 5-4 victory over No. 8-seed Pella Christian in a Class 2A state quarterfinal on Tuesday at Merchants Park.
Beckman (23-9) advanced to Thursday’s semifinals against Inwood West Lyon (25-2). Pella Christian bowed out at 18-17.
“That was fun,” Beckman senior Luke Schieltz said. “That’s high school baseball. It’s so much fun.”
From the top of the first when Trailblazers’ ace Nate Offerman stranded a runner on third with less than two outs to a late-game rally to after chasing a three-run deficit to send it to extras and everything in between, there was never a moment of easiness.
“That was probably the hardest part — keep our emotions in check,” Offerman said. “That was my last time on the mound, so it was kind of one of those things, ‘Let’s just leave it all out there today.’ It was a fun game, for sure.”
After holding the Eagles scoreless in the first with a runner on third and one out, Offerman — like he has all year — put it on cruise control. The senior ace retired Pella Christian in order in the next three frames.
Kluesner opened the Beckman fourth with a single and scored the game’s first run on Dylan Recker’s RBI base hit to give the Trailblazers a 1-0 lead.
Pella Christian responded with a flurry. The Eagles immediately seized the lead behind a four-run five-hit frame in the fifth to snag a 4-1 advantage. And with Eagles’ ace Corbin Westerkamp, one of 2A’s top arms still on the bump, Beckman faced a daunting comeback attempt.
“It just shows that we’ve got a lot of guts,” Mabe said. “These guys did it.”
Matthew Florence led off the fifth with a double, and a combined game-long effort of prolonged, gritty at-bats pushed Westerkamp against his pitch limit and forced the Pella ace to exit.
Kluesner followed with an RBI base hit to close the gap to 4-2, and Recker collected his second RBI with a sacrifice fly to make it a 4-3 game.
After a shut-down frame from Offerman, Schieltz led off the sixth with a blazing triple to right. Luke Sigwarth’s sky-high pop dropped in, and Offerman walked to load the bases with no outs.
But Eagles’ reliever Lincoln Vander Molen locked in and wiggled out to maintain a slim one-run lead, a potentially deflating moment for the Trailblazers who habitually left runners on the base paths.
Enter Luke and Luke.
Schieltz laced a game-tying two-out, two-strike double that hugged the right-field a half-inning later to send it to extras, scoring Jake Schmidt who led off the frame with a single.
“You live for those moments,” Schieltz said. “You want to be that guy in the big spotlight. Whether you’re nervous or not, you just have to come through.”
His namesake, Sigwarth, preserved the tie in the eighth with a laser-like, dead-eye throw home from left to narrowly nab Eagles’ go-ahead attempt.
“Siggy’s throw in the eighth just completely hosed that guy,” Schieltz said. “That game just had everything.”
After immediately loading the bases in the eighth, Pella cut down the lead runner at home on Drew Their’s bouncing ball, but the relay throw to first popped out of the first baseman’s glove, allowing trail runner Kluesner to race home from second, ending a two-and-half hour classic.
“I wish we played (Wednesday),” Offerman said. “We’ll take a day rest, though, and be ready again on Thursday.”