IOWA CITY — Playing in front of artificial fans just wasn’t doing it.
University of Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon is ready for the real thing when the Hawkeyes open the regular season on Sept. 4 against preseason No. 17-ranked Indiana.
“Having the fans back in Kinnick with us, it’s going to be real nice,” Shannon said at the program’s annual media day Friday. “Better than cardboard cutouts.”
Iowa is back to a more normal routine this fall, starting with spring practices a few short months ago.
An even more telling sign is that tickets are being sold this year. Iowa sports information director Steve Roe said Thursday that there are only about 5,000 tickets remaining for the season opener.
“Obviously I love football, but it makes it so much more fun to know in a couple weeks (that we’ll be playing in Kinnick),” defensive end Joe Evans said. “It makes the grind suck a little bit less. Just to know that you’re going to go out and play in front of 70,000 fans, I think the best fans in the country, that’s what drives us all a little bit.”
The Hawkeyes didn’t hold spring practice last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, then had their regular season shut down by the Big Ten in the middle of fall camp.
“I think we’re all excited, especially after last year with how weird camp was,” quarterback Spencer Petras said. “It’s such a great feeling to be out here for a normal camp, being able to work every day without fear of getting shut down or anything like that. I’m really excited and really happy we’re back in camp, and I think my teammates are as well.”
After the Big Ten eventually opted back in to the season, Iowa ramped up workouts for a late fall debut. The Hawkeyes lost their first two games before ending on a six-game winning streak. A Big Ten crossover game and Iowa’s subsequent bowl game were both canceled because of COVID-19 outbreaks on the opposing teams.
But for the entire season, they played in front of family and cardboard cutouts.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to finally get fans back. I think a big thing is we get a great opponent right off the start, so we’re going to have to be ready,” center Tyler Linderbaum said. “Last year obviously we weren’t ready, so it’s just kind of a little different mindset going in. Fall camp, we’re going to have to keep getting better every day just to get us where we want to be Week 1.”
The season certainly won’t see an easy start for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa hosts Indiana in the opener, then travels to No. 8 Iowa State in one of the more anticipated rivalry matchups in recent seasons in Week 2 before going into its non-conference slate.
“We really don’t talk much about the schedule. But our guys read the paper and I think they know who we’re playing. Our guys aren’t stupid,” Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Right now our focus is on our team. That’s really where it’s at, and that’s where it will be for at least another week and a half, and then at some point we’ll shift into our first opponent.
“But I think it goes without saying, one thing that’s very, very obvious, we play two teams that are highly ranked going into the preseason polls, very highly ranked and for good reason. They’re both coming off historically good seasons. Both teams, their arrows are definitely going up. They have a lot of veteran players coming back in both cases. So, we’re starting right off with a really tough schedule. And then to me every game we play is tough and competitive, and that’s kind of what it is in college football. You better have that attitude or you’re going to be in for some disappointment, that’s for sure.”
Until then, the Hawkeyes keep plugging away.
Defensive back Jack Koerner understands the developmental importance of the offseason, including spring and fall camps.
This is a critical period for a team.
“When you’re in your first couple years, those are your most important times to get the defense or the offense down,” he said. “It’s important to be in the facility as much as you can learning from the older guys, so it’s definitely been more beneficial for these guys to have the consistency, be in the hotel and I think it’s grown the camaraderie of the team as well.”
Linderbaum said his biggest worry as a young player was learning and adapting to the playbook.
“Once you get here, it’s all different from high school. It’s not something you’re used to and there’s a lot thrown at you,” he said. “The speed of the game, for one, is just way faster, and then the amount of things you need to know. I think that’s one of the biggest things, just getting used to that tempo, getting used to that workload is very important.
“That’s what you really love about the spring practice and the fall camp practice: Iowa on Iowa working against each other, working on your fundamentals.”