NO. 18 BENEDICTINE (0-0) AT CLARKE (0-0)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. at Dalzell Field
Radio — https://team1sports.com/clarke/
Last year — The Pride lost to the Ravens, 73-14, in Atchison, Kan.
Outlook — Clarke met up with Benedictine last year in its fourth-ever football game and the then-second-ranked Ravens handed the Pride a drubbing. Clarke surrendered its most points of the season, culminating in its worst margin of loss in the 2019 campaign. That wasn’t exactly unexpected for a first-year program, though, and with many key pieces returning for the Pride on the defense — four all-Heart Conference picks in Jaydon Brooks, Jacob Handley, Isreal Hernandez and Michael Nacnac — it won’t be surprising if Clarke makes this a closer game this year. That’s the expectation of coach Miguel Regalado as the still young Pride look to grow in their second season.