For a team that’s consistently been toward the upper echelon of the American Rivers Conference standings in recent years, the 2022 season is filled with uncertainty for the University of Dubuque football team.
“We have a lot of new faces on the offense side of the ball primarily, and a nice returning core on our defense,” UD head coach Stan Zweifel said. “Pure and simple, we have a lot of questions that are yet to be answered.”
The Spartans have posted a winning record in every season dating back to 2015 when they went 7-0 and claimed the Iowa Conference championship. This season they are projected to finish fourth in the American Rivers Conference preseason coaches’ poll after a 6-4 (5-3) campaign in 2021.
“We’re really trying to evaluate our personnel and our talent and trying to get those guys in the right sports and trying to figure out what we do best,” Zweifel said. “I’m not sure that we know that yet. We’ll know more about that after Saturday’s (opener vs. Marietta).”
Sophomore Ben Gultig, who saw action in four games a year ago, is listed as the starting quarterback for Saturday’s opener, but the Spartans have three others vying for a position that is far from a lock at this point.
Sophomore Brandon Coppola started two games last season, junior college transfer KC Moore, who is currently listed as the No. 2 quarterback and Ben Rodriguez have all seen significant snaps in preseason scrimmages.
“All those guys have played in the scrimmages and all have played meaningful reps in the fall,” Zweifel said. “I would be a liar if I said (that position) is any kind of lock. “This first game will go a long way to determine if that depth chart is going to change.”
Kallion Buckner, a sophomore who netted 660 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago, gives UD a proven commodity at running back.
“He’ll be our most tested returning offensive weapon,” Zweifel said. “He’ll be one of our most featured offensive athletes. That’s one thing I’m fairly certain of is his ability.”
UD will feature nearly a brand new group of wide receivers that includes transfers Wade Sheets, Za’Cameron Brice and Todd Simmons. Dubuque Senior grad Hunter Preston, along with returners Torre Butts. Jr. and Gary Young will also compete for playing time at wide receiver.
Jamari Jenkins will take over at tight end for the graduated 2021 first-team all-conference selection Karletty Faamatuainu.
“He’s gonna be a weapon for us at tight end,” Zweifel said. “We don’t think there will be much of a drop off at tight end.”
Wes Spitzmiller, Jack Connors and Nick Vargas front an offensive line that lacks a ton of experience and depth.
“Our biggest concern on offense is our lack of returning starters and depth within our offensive line,” Zweifel said. “That really is a work in progress.”
In contrast to the offense, UD’s defense returns a number of starters and significant impact players.
Preseason all-American Tyler Geiman, who led the A-R-C with eight interceptions last year, leads a loaded UD secondary that includes fellow returners Colton Pedersen and Dalton Wood.
“That secondary is very solid,” Zweifel said. “Our back end might be the strength of our defense.”
The Spartans also feel confident about a deep depth chart at the linebacker positions.
“We have a ton of guys who can play and will be competing for playing time and starting time at those positions,” Zweifel said. “I feel real good about the guys we have there.”
Incumbents Garrett Hertzfeldt, Stone Gorman, Brogen Stewart, and transfer CJ Dean are expected to see significant playing time.
The Spartans will be a bit thinner on the defensive line, but Zweifel feels he has the athletes to compete.
“We have quality, but we don’t have quantity,” Zweifel said. “We’re kinda concerned about our depth at defensive line, but we’re doing something with all those linebackers where we’re experimenting with certain sub-packages.”
Trea Samifua and Jesse Darkwa return after seeing significant time last season.
Here is a capsule look at the Spartans this fall:
Coach — Stan Zweifel (14th season, 75-48 overall)
Last year — 6-4 overall, 5-3 American Rivers Conference
Returning starters — Nick Vargas (Soph., OL); Jack Connors (Jr., OL); Tyler Geiman (Sr., DB); Trea Samifua (Sr., DL); Brogen Stewart (Soph., LB); Ben Rashid (Jr., LB); Colton Pedersen (Jr., DB); Dalton Wood (Soph., DB); Stone Gorman (Jr., LB); Connor Halla (Soph., P); MJ Rupe (Soph., LS)
Other returning veterans — Brandon Coppola (Soph., QB); Kallion Buckner (Soph., RB); Jamari Jenkins (Soph., TE); Torre Butts Jr. (Jr., WR); Garrett Hertzfeldt (Soph., LB); Jesse Darkwa (Jr., DL); Ben Gutlig (Soph., QB); Hunter Preston (Soph., WR); De’Quan Ramsey (Jr., DL); Gary Young (Soph., WR); Keion Dunlap (Soph., DL); Wes Spitzmiller (Soph., OL)
Schedule — Sept. 3: at Marietta; Sept. 10: UW-LA CROSSE; Sept. 17: at Nebraska Wesleyan; Sept. 24: WARTBURG; Oct. 1: at Buena Vista; Oct. 8: SIMPSON; Oct. 15: at Coe; Oct. 22: LUTHER; Nov. 5: at Loras; Nov. 12: CENTRAL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.