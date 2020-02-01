Dubuque Hempstead is your back-to-back-to-back-to-back city champs.
Riley Kay scored a game-high 16 points — none bigger than a 3-pointer to regain the lead with 1:05 to play — and Kaylie Springer added 10 points as the Mustangs claimed their fourth straight city crown with a thrilling 38-35 victory over Dubuque Senior on Saturday night at Nora Gymnasium.
“It’s great to win another one,” said Kay, a 6-foot center that can shoot the 3. “Growing up and playing everyone in town, it’s always competitive. It feels good knowing we’ve been coming out on top these last few years.”
The Mustangs (10-7, 6-5 Mississippi Valley Conference) continued their hot streak with a sixth straight victory, and have won 10 of their last 13 games. But it was anything but easy.
“Every time we play them, no matter what year or what game it is, it’s always close,” Kay said. “In city competition, that’s what you expect. But we knew we just had to come in and handle our business and take care of it.”
Lindsey Eimers led Senior (7-10, 4-7) with 13 points and Ella Noel added 11, but the Rams could never find a consistent rhythm offensively and finished an icy 12-for-52 shooting from the field (23 percent). The game even coming down to the wire proved Senior’s grit, rallying with a 17-2 run in the second half to take its first lead since the opening minutes.
“I thought our energy and effort was a lot better in the second half,” Rams coach Jared Deutsch said. “It caused Hempstead a lot of problems and they only scored two points in the third quarter. That gave us a chance to get back in the game, but credit to them. They hit some big 3s down the stretch. But our girls left everything out there and our grit and determination tonight was really, really impressive.”
Hempstead outscored Senior, 12-6, in both the first and second quarters for a 24-12 halftime advantage. But the Rams dialed up the press — forcing 15 turnovers — and finally got some shots to drop to make it a game, as an 11-2 run cut the deficit to 26-23 heading to the fourth.
“They have a really good press, and we haven’t seen a lot of presses this year,” said Springer, a senior point guard. “That helped them get back into the game. But we used some ball fakes and worked together. We have a good bond and know where each other is at, and we finally passed through it and calmed down.”
A three-point play by Olivia Baxter tied the game to open the fourth, then Eimers drilled a 3 from the baseline to give the Rams a 29-26 lead with 4:56 remaining. Springer answered from downtown to tie it again, then Morgan Hawkins converted inside to give the lead back to the Mustangs. Noel followed with her biggest shot of the night, a trey with 1:40 to go that put the Rams on top, 32-31.
“That’s huge for us,” Springer said of her team coming through in the clutch. “We’ve been taking it one day at a time, just trying to get a little bit better. I think we’re going to be in a good spot once postseason comes.”
That’s when Kay — who was in foul trouble and had yet to score in the second half — made the Rams pay for sagging off on defense, firing from beyond the arc and handing the Mustangs the lead back, 34-32, with 65 seconds left.
“I know that when they collapse on our teammates inside, they can find me outside and find anyone out there and we’re all capable of knocking them down,” Kay said. “It feels good.”
After a Senior miss, Springer hit two free throws and Kay blocked Noel and then scored on the other end to all but wrap it up. Eimers hit a late 3 for the final margin.
“They definitely dialed up the pressure, and we got frazzled and lost our composure,” Kay said. “But we got it back, and that’s what mattered.”
Wahlert was the last team to win the city other than Hempstead, back in the 2015-16 season. Hempstead improved to 5-0 this season against city teams — including Western Dubuque with its addition to the Mississippi Valley Conference — while the Rams fell to 3-2.
Wahlert is 2-3 against city foes and the Bobcats are 0-5 with one game remaining for all, as Hempstead visits Wahlert on Feb. 13 and Senior hosts WD a day later.