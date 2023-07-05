They split one of the most memorable baseball doubleheaders on the River Valley Conference schedule on June 15. And, to have a rematch, it would have to occur at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament in Carroll.
No. 3-ranked Beckman Catholic and No. 7 Cascade both earned No. 1 seeds in their districts and have been placed in separate substate brackets. Cascade won the opener of their doubleheader, 4-3, before Beckman rebounded for a 1-0 victory. The Trailblazers finished 11-1 in league play to edge the Cougars, who went 10-2, for the North Division championship.
Both teams advanced to state last year, with Beckman falling to state champion Van Meter in the semifinals and Cascade bowing out against RVC rival Mid-Prairie in the quarterfinals.
Here is a capsule look at the Iowa Class 2A district tournament games involving area teams, with statistics courtesy of www.gobound.com/ia/:
SUBSTATE 4, DISTRICT 7
Tonight’s semifinals — No. 5-seeded Northeast (11-12) at Beckman Catholic (19-9) at Dyersville, 7 p.m.; No. 6 Camanche (9-16) vs. No. 2 Waterloo Columbus (18-11) at Dyersville, 5 p.m.
Outlook — Beckman received a first-round bye and faces River Valley Conference rival Northeast. The Trailblazers swept the Rebels, 5-2 and 2-1, in a doubleheader June 1 at Jenk Field. The Blazers have won 7 of 9 and haven’t suffered consecutive losses since late May. Beckman outscored its opponents, 176-135, and hit .296 as a team while posting a 3.44 team ERA … The winner of District 7 will face the winner of District 8 a week from Tuesday in the substate final for a berth at state. District 8’s field includes top-seeded Anamosa, No. 2 Grundy Center, No. 3 Hudson, No. 4 Jesup, No. 5 Monticello and No. 6 LaPorte City Union.
SUBSTATE 3, DISTRICT 5
Tonight’s semifinals — No. 5 Clayton Ridge/Central (6-23) at No. 1-seeded Cascade (21-8), 7 p.m.; No. 6 Denver (5-22) vs. No. 2 Sumner-Fredericksburg (18-5) at Cascade, 5 p.m.
Outlook — Clayton Ridge/Central edged Oelwein, 3-2, in the quarterfinals on Monday to earn a rematch with Cascade, which rolled to a 13-3, 11-1 sweep last Thursday in Bernard, Iowa. The Cougars lost their regular-season finale Friday against Mid-Prairie to stop a nine-game winning streak. Cascade has outscored its opponents, 230-116, and hit .330 as a team while posting a 3.05 team ERA … The winner of District 5 will face the winner of District 6 a week from Tuesday in the substate final for a berth at state. District 6’s field includes top-seeded New Hampton, No. 2 Waukon, No. 3 MFL/Mar-Mac, No. 4 Osage, No. 5 Crestwood and No. 6 North Fayette Valley.