They split one of the most memorable baseball doubleheaders on the River Valley Conference schedule on June 15. And, to have a rematch, it would have to occur at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament in Carroll.

No. 3-ranked Beckman Catholic and No. 7 Cascade both earned No. 1 seeds in their districts and have been placed in separate substate brackets. Cascade won the opener of their doubleheader, 4-3, before Beckman rebounded for a 1-0 victory. The Trailblazers finished 11-1 in league play to edge the Cougars, who went 10-2, for the North Division championship.

