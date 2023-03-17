Shawn O’Donnell wanted to get that first big hit out of the way.
The veteran forward on Thursday returned to the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ lineup for the first time since suffering a scary injury midway through a Feb. 17 game at Youngstown. O’Donnell earned a spot in the starting lineup, but the return didn’t go exactly as planned, as the Saints dropped a 5-4 decision to Youngstown despite a big rally late at Dubuque Ice Arena.
“I was blessed that I got kind of lucky with the injury and I healed fast,” O’Donnell said. “I didn’t want to rush anything, but I felt ready to go. It was nice to hit somebody other than my teammates in practice and actually put some more force into it.
“I feel great. Right now, the hardest part is seeing through the cage. Body-wise, I feel good and the lungs feel good. I can breathe, so we’re all good”
On the night he suffered the injury, O’Donnell skated toward the Youngstown net when he saw teammate Will Staring’s shot trickled through goalie Colin Winn and come to rest near the goal line. O’Donnell dove to jam it into the net, but the skate of Phantoms defenseman Brandon Svoboda clipped O’Donnell under his protective visor as the net came off its moorings.
The accident left the forward with a gnarly, 60-stitch gash that began on the cheek below his right eye and ran at a 45-degree angle for roughly 5 inches before ending between his eyebrows. The injury also included a broken frontal sinus bone that required surgery.
For the remainder of his season, he will wear full facial protection.
"We're super pumped to have him back," Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. "Fortunately, a lot of it was superficial. But, once they figured out what was wrong and were able to fix everything, it was just a matter of putting the cage on his helmet and he could play.
"He probably won't go (tonight). There were no issues, but we just want to work him back in. And with this being a 3-in-3 weekend, it makes sense to have him come back Saturday (at Chicago) so we can have fresh legs."
Youngstown opened the scoring just 6:33 into the game on Andon Cerbone’s 21st goal of the season. Jack Willson and Martin Misiak assisted on the goal, which came on an odd-man counterattack after extensive pressure by the Saints.
Mikey Burchill needed just 41 seconds to pull Dubuque even. Lucas St. Louis took a Max Montes outlet, carried into the Phantoms zone and left a drop pass in the left circle for Burchill, who wired a shot past goalie Colin Winn from a sharp angle.
The Phantoms scored another counterattack goal at the 12:53 mark to regain a one-goal cushion. In the dying seconds of the game’s first power play, Cerbone blocked a shot in his own zone to spring an odd-man rush. Kenta Isogai followed the play and snuck a shot under goalie Marcus Brannman for his 13th goal of the season.
The teams exchanged 4-on-4 goals 25 seconds apart early in the second period to push the score to 3-2.
Lucas St. Louis tied the game after taking a long outlet pass from his older brother, Ryan, and converting a breakaway for his third goal of the season. Theo Wallberg picked up a secondary assist. They found a seam through the middle of the ice and capitalized on an aggressive Youngstown forecheck.
The Phantoms regained the lead when Matthew Perkins scored his 14th of the year in transition with Isogai.
Youngstown took its first multi-goal lead at the 13:39 mark of the second. Tyler Catalano scored his eighth goal of the year on a goalmouth scramble set up by captain Shane Lachance.
The Phantoms stretched the lead to 5-2 on a William Whitelaw short-handed goal set up by Isogai at 3:26 of the third.
Dubuque got back within two goals at the 16:42 mark while on the power play. Montes tipped a Max Burkholder one timer for his eighth of the season.
With Brannman pulled for an extra attacker, Owen Michaels scored again to make it a one-goal game. Max Montes and Ryan St. Louis assisted.
“The comeback was great to see,” Michaels said. “Guys were competing, guys weren’t giving up. That’s all you can ask for in that situation. Work ethic and attitude. We showed it in that second half of the third. Now, we just have to shift the focus to (tonight).”
The Phantoms have won 5 of 6 in the season series and earned a standings point in the other with a shootout loss. Youngstown swept the Saints, 6-3 and 1-0, in the last meetings Feb. 17-18 in Eastern Ohio. The season series comes to an end tonight.
