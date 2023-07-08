Dubuque Wahlert’s Bryce Rudiger (left) celebrates an inside the park home run with teammates Seamus Crahan (middle) and Jack Walsh during their Iowa Class 3A substate quarterfinal against Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday at Petrakis Park.
Wahlert's Bryce Rudiger (left) slides into home for a inside the park home run as teammate Seamus Crahan celebrates against Vinton-Shellsburg during their Class 3A first round match up held at Petrakis Park on Friday, July 7, 2023.
Dubuque Wahlert’s Bryce Rudiger (left) celebrates an inside the park home run with teammates Seamus Crahan (middle) and Jack Walsh during their Iowa Class 3A substate quarterfinal against Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday at Petrakis Park.
Wahlert's Bryce Rudiger (left) slides into home for a inside the park home run as teammate Seamus Crahan celebrates against Vinton-Shellsburg during their Class 3A first round match up held at Petrakis Park on Friday, July 7, 2023.
You still have to play the game on the field, no matter what the records show on paper.
Those were the sentiments of Dubuque Wahlert baseball coach Kory Tuescher before the Golden Eagles’ Class 3A substate quarterfinal matchup with a two-win Vinton-Shullsburg team on Friday night.
Wahlert, the top seed, did not overlook its first-round opponent, and in workman-like fashion dispatched the Vikings, 11-1, in six innings at Petrakis Park.
Recommended for you
Tuescher was pleased with the results.
“We were hoping the game would go like it did with (Bryce) Rudiger going the first three innings, and keeping his pitch count down so he can pitch again Monday. The pitching was good tonight,” he said.
Wahlert jumped on Viking freshman lefty Kaden Fisher for two runs in the first inning, courtesy of a single by Will Specht, and then three walks and a hit batter.
The Eagles found their stride in the second inning, scoring five runs — highlighted by Rudiger’s three-run inside-the-park home run to right-center field. Long fly balls into the gaps by Seamus Crahan and Bode Nagelmaker resulted in a double and triple, respectively, to complete the scoring.
“Bryce’s hit really got us going in the second inning,” Tuescher said. “I think we were a little lazy with our bats in the first inning.”
The Vikings’ lone run came in the third inning with a single by Keyton Grimm and a triple to right center by leadoff batter Owen Mullinex.
From there, Wahlert continued the onslaught in the third, getting its fifth walk, another hit batter, and a two-run triple rifled down the right-field line by Specht. A sacrifice fly by Jack Walsh scored Specht. The Eagles ended the game in the sixth inning appropriately enough with a bases loaded walk to Owen Wallace. For the game, Viking pitchers walked six and hit four batters.
The real story of the game however, was the Eagles’ pitching, which allowed only two hits while striking out 12.
Rudiger started the game and struck out six batters in three innings. Foti Rigopoulos followed Rudiger with one scoreless inning and a strikeout, and Zach Callahan finished with a flourish, throwing two hitless innings with five strikeouts.
“I was pretty proud of my performance tonight,” said Rudiger. “I thought I could have pitched a little better in the third inning, but we got the win, and took care of them.”
Rudiger also said the team did not take this game lightly.
“I didn’t change my approach tonight at all, and I don’t think the team did either,” he said. “We came in and got business done as we always do. The pitchers dominated tonight, and the bats were good, too.”
Wahlert will host Solon in the substate semifinals on Monday.
“Our first objective was to win, and it was nice to play some extra guys.” Tuescher said. “We’ll have a good practice on Sunday, and get ready for Monday night. If we play the way we can, I like our chances.”
Rutiger was even more direct on the team’s next steps.
“We all know what we’re capable of and that’s Duane Banks Field for the state championship, and we’re going to make it happen,” he said.