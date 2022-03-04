A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (26-13-2-3)
AT USA HOCKEY U17S (15-18-3-1)
When: 6:05 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 3:05 p.m. Sunday at USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth, Mich.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: These are the only three meetings between the Saints and USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 squad. Dubuque went 0-3 against the U18 team this season.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints enter this weekend on a two-game winning streak after a pair of one-goal victories over Youngstown this weekend at Mystique Community Ice Center. They have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games for the second-hottest streak in the Eastern Conference. USHL scoring leader Stephen Halliday, the all-time leading scorer in the Tier I history of the Saints, has 48 goals and 152 points in 142 games with the team. He trails only Steve MacSwain (157 points in 65 games from 1982-85) for the overall franchise scoring lead. Including his one season with the Central Illinois Flying Aces, Halliday has 186 points in 197 career USHL games and trails Sean Farrell, who played for Team USA and Chicago and now stars at Harvard, by 10 points for the all-time Tier I league scoring record.
Scouting Team USA: The Under-17 team is coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to Green Bay on Saturday. Prior to that loss, the Americans earned back-to-back 3-2 victories at Eastern Conference-leading Chicago and had won five straight, including three wins over non-USHL teams. Will Smith and Gabe Perrault share the team lead in scoring with 36 points through 36 games, including non-USHL contests.
Maccelli promoted to NHL: The Arizona Coyotes on Monday promoted former Saints forward Matias Maccelli from the American Hockey League’s Tucson Roadrunners. The Coyotes’ fourth-round pick (98th overall) in 2019 made his NHL debut Thursday against Colorado. He became the eighth player to make his NHL debut with the club this season. At the time of his recall, Maccelli led all AHL rookies in assists (41) and points (55), with both of those figures ranking third in the top developmental league below the NHL. Maccelli earned the AHL’s rookie of the month award after tallying four goals and 19 points in 10 games for the Tucson Roadrunners in February. The Coyotes originally promoted him on Dec. 28, but he was immediately placed in the COVID protocol and returned to Tucson before playing a game in the NHL.