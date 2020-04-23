The world of sports is as still as it’s ever been.
For the better part of two months, the COVID-19 outbreak has forced athletics nationwide to cease in an effort to slow the curve of the pandemic. From the professional level on down, sporting events are hereby postponed if not outright canceled for the foreseeable future.
It’s a situation unlike anything the sports community has ever quite dealt with. But while organizers of these events are confident sports will return to normal, the competition standstill also serves perhaps as a picture of potentially dark days ahead, if something drastic isn’t done.
Unless this community finds a way to slow the decline of available, certified sports officials, in a few years, administrators fear that once again there will be no games. Multiple studies have shown that the top reason referees are leaving the craft is because of poor treatment from fans, coaches and sometimes players.
Dave Anderson, executive director of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, said he felt “beyond awful” about his state’s decision on Tuesday to cancel spring sports due to the coronavirus outbreak. It gives some context to how he’d feel if the referee shortage caused sports to cease down the road.
“(The) analogy is poignant,” he said. “At least we hope we don’t lose all officials that we can’t play any games. Certainly, if we continue to ‘bleed out’ it will be different and availability of contest officials will change, of course.”
This disease has been working its way through sports for much longer than a novel global virus. Over the last decade (or longer), the number of officials has decreased to a point where some sports are seeing their lowest number of referees ever. It’s become a growing occurrence for lower level athletics to be postponed or canceled through the lack of available people to call the games.
While there have been recent attempts to mitigate this problem through law, there’s no “vaccine” on the horizon that will one day cure sports of its referee shortage.
The only real way to eradicate the issue, Chuck Brittain argues, is to make a society-wide shift in mindset. Fans, players, coaches, ticket greeters — everyone devoted to running the games deserves respect, and referees should not be excluded from that.
“We need to respect the whole process,” said Brittain, a Waverly, Iowa, native who schedules out numerous high school refs in the northeast region of the state. “If we can get to that, we’ll never have a problem in sports.”
The question is: how does sports culture ultimately get there? Over the winter, both legislatures in Wisconsin and Iowa considered making laws aimed at deterring referee harassment. Iowa’s bill died at the committee level. Wisconsin’s will be reintroduced in the next legislative session where it’s writers hope to ratify it next February.
But even with laws, supporters of such bills say the problem isn’t completely cured. Illinois has had a referee bill in the books for more than two decades, yet East Dubuque boys basketball coach Eric Miller said the officiating shortage continues to persist in his state.
Miller feels that treatment of referees can really begin to make strides at the most fundamental level of sports programs. From a young age, parents as well as players should be taught the importance of sportsmanship, he said. People can take their lead from coaches by the values they instill in their programs and the way they carry themselves publicly.
“The idea of teaching sportsmanship needs to be back in more programs. It really does,” Miller said. “We’re teachers. We want to teach kids to compete and how to get better and how to win, but we also want to teach them how to be young men, how to be responsible, how to be sportsmanlike. That’s all part of life.
“The majority of all high school athletes are going to be citizens at some point. What we want to be are responsible, mature adults who are going to make an impact on the adult world. If we’re not teaching that as part of what we’re doing at the high school level, you’re doing something wrong. You just are.”
Sports officials have seen better days. Barry Mano, founder of the National Association of Sports Officials — a nationwide nonprofit centered on providing resources and education to referees — said his office receives a new dismaying video each week portraying another fan taking things too far with youth sports officials. In extreme cases, the scenes devolve into physical altercations, but stalker-like, enraged, verbal confrontations are also becoming more and more commonplace.
No one can quite pinpoint when, how or even why sports culture got this way.
Some believe the 21st Century proliferation of youth athletics has created a culture of overly invested parents who haven’t been told their behavior is unacceptable.
Miller offered that perhaps a culture that prioritizes winning has lost sight of the other benefits sports yield — teamwork, pride, work ethic — which has led to a mass lash out on the people (like referees) perceived to “cause” losing.
Others the Telegraph Herald spoke with contend that the rise of social media brought this issue more to the forefront, that the problem has been around much longer than people realize and that there’s simply more awareness of some nasty treatment of referees.
Regardless of the ultimate cause, when sports return the athletic community will continue to face this dilemma.
Sports cannot afford for the plight of officials to persist, or else the games a nation sorely misses now will likely leave again.
“As a society, we have to reign ourselves in here,” Mano said.