Clarke volleyball’s key hitters put up some more gaudy stats on Friday night, resulting in another Heart of America Athletic Conference win for the Pride.
Kelsi Chambers had 15 kills and 20 digs, Dubuque Hempstead grad Kasey Davis finished with 15 kills and 16 digs and Clarke defeated Baker in four sets, 25-13, 25-15, 18-25 and 25-21, at the Robert & Ruth Kehl Center.
Taylor Smith added 14 kills for the Pride (21-7, 8-5 Heart) with a .462 kill rate, while libero Alix Talbot added a team-high 25 digs. Former Mustang Alana Cooksley and Maddie Ro finished with 25 assists apiece for Clarke.
Dubuque 3, Marian 0 — At Stoltz Center: Rylee Andresen and Stockton grad Kara Wright tied for a team-high 12 kills as the Spartans swept.
UW-La Crosse 3, UW-Platteville 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Stephanie Kalinowski finished with a team-high 18 digs, but the Pioneers couldn’t avoid the sweep. Benton alum Emma Lawrence finished with a match-high 13 kills to lead La Crosse.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Glanea 2, Warren 0 — At Warren, Ill.: The Pirates earned another Northwest Upstate Illini Conference sweep on Thursday night and improved to 21-5-1.
Platteville 3, Prairie du Chien 0 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Izzy Caroll had a team-high 12 kills and Becca Hoyer finished with 15 digs to lead the Hillmen to a Thursday night sweep of the Blackhawks.
Iowa-Grant 3, Mineral Point 2 — At Livingston, Wis.: Olivia Liddicoat finished with a match-high 14 kills and the Panthers bounced back from a 2-0 deficit to win the final three sets, 25-18, 25-17 and 15-13, on Thursday.