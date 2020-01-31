LANCASTER, Wis. — The Platteville Hillmen saw an early lead disappear Thursday night against Southwest Wisconsin Conference rival Lancaster as part of a dreadful scoring drought that lasted nearly 17 minutes as they fell to the host Flying Arrows, 43-29.
The Arrows improved to 8-8 overall and remain tied for second place in the conference standings at 7-2.
The Hillmen (3-12, 1-5) took an early lead at 12-5 at the 9:57 mark, thanks in part to a pair of 3-pointers from Nathan Busch. The Hillmen did not score again until 11:07 remained in the second half.
“We have been known to get out to a slow start here lately,” Lancaster coach Brian Knapp said. “We got down, 8-0, against Fennimore and then went on a 14-0 run. We came out tonight and responded the way I knew we could after we were able to slow the game down to our pace.”
The Hillmen took a 14-12 lead on an Aaron Murphy 3-pointer with 3:48 remaining in the first half before taking an 18-12 lead into halftime. The Arrows, who also struggled offensively from the field, shot just 7-for-24 from the field and ended the half on a 13-0 run. The Hillmen went 4-for-20 (20 percent) from the field.
“Our zone defense was causing them a lot of problems and we able to limit them to one shot after we started focusing on our rebounding,” said junior Hayden Wagner, who finished the game with a team-high 10 points for the Arrows. “We didn’t get out to the best start, but we just pushed through it and started playing the way we know how.”
Things did not get any better for the Hillmen to start the second half, going 0-for-14 before extinguishing the drought at the 9:57 mark with a free throw from Busch. He finished the game with seven points for Platteville, who were able to pull back to within 11 at the 5:37 mark.
“I thought our guys did a good job of locating their shooters in the second half,” Knapp said. “We also did much better of limiting their second chance opportunities.”
Hayden Knapp added eight points for the Arrows, while Murphy and Dawson Bowen each added seven.
The Hillmen defense did a solid job of limiting Bowen’s touches after he went off for a career-high 38 points in their first meeting this season.
“Dawson wasn’t able to get off his shots, but other kids stepped up,” Knapp said. “To have three or four guys right around double figures…we’ll take that.”
Sophomore Jesse Martin led the Hillmen with 10 points while Logan Page also added seven.
“It’s been years since Lancaster has been toward the top of the conference standings, and these guys work their butts off,” Knapp said. “We just want to continue to improve every day.”