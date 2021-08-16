Landon Stoll couldn’t have picked a bigger moment to deliver his first base hit of the American Legion World Series.
The recent Dubuque Wahlert graduate dropped a single into left-centerfield in the top of the seventh inning Sunday afternoon to lift Dubuque County to a 3-2 victory over Midland, Mich., on the final day of pool play at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C. The victory gave the Minutemen a 2-1 record and a berth in this afternoon’s semifinals.
Dubuque County won’t know its opponent until this morning, because rain suspended Sunday’s final game.
“Coming into this game and, more specifically, that at-bat, I knew it wasn’t like I’d been striking out a lot here,” said Stoll, who had plenty of intense at-bats in Wahlert’s run to the state championship game last month. “I’ve been barreling up balls, but they just haven’t been finding the holes. So, I knew I’d put the ball in play.
“I just took a deep breath and tried to stay as calm as possible because you don’t want to get the jitters or psych yourself up in that situation. With a guy on third, I knew I didn’t have to try to do too much, so I basically threw my hands at the ball and it fell. For once.”
Tucker Nauman, who delivered a masterpiece on the mound, jump-started the seventh-inning rally with a walk after pinch-hitting for designated hitter Garrett Kadolph. Ray Schlosser bunted Nauman to second and pinch hitter Aaron Savary moved him to third with a ground out.
On an 0-1 pitch, Stoll collected Dubuque County’s fifth hit of the game against Midland starter Danny Witbeck.
“It’s special and a super cool thing to be the guy who got the big hit, but, at the end of the day, one play doesn’t win a game,” Stoll said. “Tucker still had to go out and close it down, and he got that done. It really was a total team effort. I just contributed.”
Nauman allowed two earned runs on just four hits, three walks and two hit batsmen in seven innings. He struck out only one batter in the 87-pitch gem.
“Usually, I’m not a pitcher who jams guys, but today something about my fastball kept jamming them,” said Nauman, who received the team’s cavalry hat as the warrior of the game. “Jamming guys leads to weak contact. It was working, so I kept sticking to it, and it worked out.
“We have the best defenders in Dubuque County on this team, so I knew if they put it in play, we’d get them out.”
Dubuque County took an immediate lead in the top of the first inning. Leadoff man Cole Smith went the opposite way with a gapper to right-centerfield and hustled it into a triple before Jake Brosius delivered a deep fly ball to center to give the Minutemen a 1-0 lead.
Two innings later, the Minutemen manufactured a run to double the lead. Michael Garrett reached safely when his corkscrew liner handcuffed the second baseman for an error, but he was cut down at third trying to take an extra base on an off-target throw to the infield following Smith’s bloop single to center. Sawyer Nauman drove in Smith with a two-out blooper that narrowly eluded the glove of diving left fielder Derek Beougher.
“As the leadoff hitter, if I can get on base, I know it’s going to get our offense running smoothly,” Smith said. “I just did my job, put the bat on the ball and it ended up working out, because the guys behind me found ways to get me home. And, of course, Tucker was phenomenal on the mound.”
Midland mounted its first threat of the game in the bottom of the fifth after cleanup hitter Avian Rivera missed a home run by just a few feet and settled for a double to center, Alex Warner walked and both runners moved up on Beougher’s bunt. D.J. Thompson lofted a fly ball to right center, and Rivera narrowly beat Stoll’s throw home for the first run. Braylen Laverty followed with a bloop single to right-center to tie the game at 2-2.
Midland threatened again in the sixth after Logan McCoy and Griffin Clark drew back-to-back one-out hit batsmen. Tucker Nauman retired Rivera on an infield pop-up before Warner slapped a single through the right side. But Dubuque County executed a perfect relay — from Garrett to Sawyer Nauman to Ray Schlosser at the plate — to cut down McCoy at the plate.
“I just had this feeling that the ball was going to be hit to me,” Garrett said. “Fortunately, I made a good throw, Sawyer made a great relay, and Ray had an awesome tag. That really got the crowd going, and I knew we were going to win after that.”
Dubuque County advanced to the semifinals for the first time in program history. In 2018, they became the first Iowa team to reach the World Series since 1986 and the first Iowa team to win a game there since 1976.
“When things kind of settled down after the game, I thought to myself, ‘Holy crap, we’re one win away from being in the championship game,’” coach Ronnie Kramer said. “We’re one of four Legion teams in the country still playing out of, what, 3,600 teams? It’s amazing.”
Dubuque County has advanced farther than any Iowa team since 1975, when a Cedar Rapids squad featuring future Major League Baseball pitcher Mike Boddicker reached the championship game. Cedar Rapids also made the 1971 final, but no Iowa team has ever won the title.