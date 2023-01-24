Her team wanted her to get it so badly.
There was an anxiousness in the crowd, not typically present in a late-game lopsided affair. But yet in the final 3 minutes, the Pride kept feeding Emma Kelchen the ball as she fought for every last point in a game she’d normally have long been departed from.
When the Bellevue, Iowa, native calmly drained two free throws with 1:15 remaining in Clarke’s 85-48 victory over William Penn on Jan. 16, the home crowd stood in unison and applauded. Her teammates and coaches traded hugs with the workhorse fifth-year senior.
Emotions spilled from Kelchen’s face as she became the 14th member of the Clarke women’s basketball program’s 1,000-point club.
“It was overwhelming in the moment,” Kelchen said. “I didn’t know everybody in the stands knew. I have spent so much time with my coaches and teammates. I was crying and hugging every single one of them just because they are so important to me. It was all so special.”
The tears of joy stretched far beyond the milestone accomplishment. It was a culmination of a six-year journey filled with tragedy, adversity and perseverance.
Kelchen came to Clarke after a highly-successful four-year varsity run with Bellevue High School. Her 6-foot frame and skilled footwork in the post caught the attention of new Clarke women’s coach Courtney Boyd.
But more than that, Boyd noticed her intangibles.
“We knew that she could be part of what we were doing at the varsity level,” Boyd said. “But I’m not sure we could have projected this. We recruited her character and knew she worked hard and hoped that would turn into something.”
A self-proclaimed homebody, Kelchen never planned to venture too far away for college, but tragedy struck less than a month into her senior year, and put her post-high school plans in question all together.
Kelchen’s father, Mitch, died tragically on Sept. 2, 2017 as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
“That made it so much harder to even want to leave home,” Kelchen said. “I’m such a homebody, so losing my dad, it made it that much harder to even want to leave for college.”
During her senior season at Bellevue, Kelchen often rewatched games from previous years and noticed her father in his familiar bleacher seat.
“I can still picture the spot he would sit in the bleachers with my whole family,” Kelchen said. “When I was feeling down or just wanted to know he was still watching, I would go back and watch previous games and see him standing in the corner clapping and giving fist pumps.”
During her junior year at Bellevue, Kelchen and her father took a visit to Clarke.
“Clarke was the only campus that he came and toured with me,” Kelchen said. “I think it helped a little bit just knowing that he kind of had a hint of where I was going.”
But Kelchen nearly had a change of heart.
Knowing her game wasn’t quite ready for the collegiate varsity level, Kelchen initially chose the University of Dubuque because it had a varsity reserve program and Clarke did not.
“She called and said, ‘I know you don’t have a varsity reserve program and I’m gonna need a little time to adjust,’” Boyd said. “Hardly ever do we hear a recruit say anything like that and understand where their game is. She was very honest with herself and knew she was gonna need a little time to adjust to the speed of the (college) game.”
But during that phone call, Boyd informed Kelchen that Clarke was implementing a varsity reserve program set to begin her incoming freshman year.
“We gave her some time to think, she called us back and said, ‘I’m coming to Clarke,’” Boyd said. “At that point, we couldn’t have been happier. We knew that she had something underlying. We just didn’t know how far she was gonna take it.”
Kelchen played exclusively on the varsity reserve team for the Pride as a freshman, and averaged just 11 minutes per game on varsity as a sophomore, but during that time rediscovered her love for the game. And did so while recovering from an ACL injury and meniscus surgery.
“She found a new love and passion for the game,” Boyd said. “And she did it all through hard work.”
That passion drove her to take her game to new heights.
While COVID-19 put a staggering halt to most everybody’s plans the summer following her sophomore campaign, Kelchen used it as an opportunity.
Accompanied by Pride teammate and fellow Bellevue native, Giana Michels, the pair spent five days a week over the summer at Clarke assistant coach Carrie Kennedy’s driveway court honing their skills.
“We would draw our own lane, draw our own 3-point line,” Kelchen said. “We would wake up every day at 8 a.m. to beat the heat because no gyms were open.”
The hard work paid dividends as Kelchen earned honorable mention all-conference as a junior in a vastly increased role as the Pride again reached the national tournament.
“She transformed,” Boyd said regarding the tireless work Kelchen put forth over the summer. “She got in shape, she could jump higher, run faster and her overall endurance was much better. At the time, we had (All-American center) McKenna Haase, and there was not a ton of drop off when Emma would come in the game.”
And last season, Kelchen cemented herself as one of the top players in the Heart of America Conference, earning first-team all-conference honors and leading the Pride to their fourth-straight national tournament appearance.
That passion rediscovered early on in her journey with the Pride is a big reason why, despite graduating, despite now working full-time hours as a nurse and despite taking classes toward a Master’s degree, Kelchen came back to the Pride for a fifth and final season.
“I just love being here,” Kelchen said. “I love being a nurse and love playing basketball, so it’s kind of the best of both worlds. I’m so thankful that I chose to come back. I told myself that I have the rest of my life to work. I’m trying not to take it for granted because it has just flown by.”
No one is more excited for everything Kelchen has accomplished than her coach.
“In the last six years, she has gone through a family loss, a torn ACL and meniscus surgery,” said Boyd whose team is currently ranked eighth in NAIA at 18-2 and riding an 11-game winning streak. “She’s changed majors and is now working a full-time nursing job. You name, she did it and she achieved it.”
Maybe one person is more excited.
One person who could not be seen amongst the all-standing crowd last Monday at the Kehl Center when Kelchen hit No. 1,000. But one that was undoubtedly applauding along in between his customary fist pumps.
Mitch Kelchen was proud of his daughter and he was there. And Emma Kelchen’s tears in that moment proved she knew her father was watching.
“I knew he was there,” Kelchen said. “I knew he had the best seat in the house. I wish he was still here in person so I could still hear him, but I know he has the best seat in the house and I know he’s so proud of me.”
