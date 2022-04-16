Nikita Borodayenko and Connor Kurth scored two goals apiece, and the Dubuque Fighting Saints completed a dominant weekend against Green Bay with a 7-2 romp Saturday night at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Dubuque (39-16-2-3) moved into a tie with Chicago (37-13-8-1) for first place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference, although the Steel have a game in hand and play at Team USA’s U17 squad on Sunday afternoon.
The Saints outscored the Gamblers, 16-6, in the home-and-home weekend series and had 13 different players register at least one point on Saturday after 12 different players found the scoresheet Friday night. Dubuque finished the season series with a 6-0-1 record against Green Bay.
Axel Kumlin opened the scoring with 3:56 remaining in the first period after prolonged pressure in the Green Bay zone. The defenseman scored his fifth goal of the season on a blast from the right faceoff circle after the line of Ryan Beck, Stephen Halliday and Connor Kurth and defense partner Lucas Olvestad moved the puck around the Green Bay zone.
Greg Spitznagel pulled the Gamblers even 2:15 later with his second goal of the season.
But Dubuque scored four unanswered goals in the middle period to seize control of the game.
Borodayenko put the Saints ahead for good with a power play goal at the 10:55 mark. Kurth stickhandled below the goal line before sweeping a pass to the backdoor for Borodayenko to slam into an open net for his 16th goal of the season.
Davis Burnside made it 3-1 with a shorthanded goal 2:22 later. Michael Feenstra cleared the zone to set up Shawn O’Donnell and Burnside on the rush. O’Donnell left a drop pass for Burnside, who walked the puck in on goalie and snapped a shot inside the left post behind goalie Cam Smith for his 18th goal of the season.
Beck scored his ninth goal of the season 2:57 later after taking a Riley Stuart pass and snapping it under the crossbar. Kumlin made a play in the neutral zone to feed Stuart.
Kurth capped the four-goal period with his 33rd goal of the season at the 18:38 mark. Max Montes forced a turnover below the Green Bay goal line, and a wide-open Kurth wired a shot into the top right corner of the net to make it 5-1.
Borodayenko ripped a slap shot from the top of the left circle through traffic and past Smith for his 17th goal of the season at the 6:16 mark of the third. Samuel Sjolund and Max Burkholder were credited with assists.
The power play struck again 3:55 later to make it 7-1. Kurth scored his 34th goal of the season on his own rebound after Halliday and Beck moved the puck from side to side on the Gamblers’ penalty kill.
Kent Anderson accounted for the final margin by scoring 1:28 later on a 5-on-3 power play for the Gamblers.
Paxton Geisel stopped 24 shots to improve to 25-9-0-2 with a 3.11 goals against average and .898 save percentage. The rookie ranks third in the USHL in victories.