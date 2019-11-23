CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The toughest part about Friday morning was knowing there was no more football practices left this season.
All season, Bobcats coach Justin Penner praised his team’s willingness to grind and prepare in practice.
After winning the Iowa Class 3A state championship, 37-17, over Solon on Thursday night at the UNI-Dome, the season officially came to an end. Thirteen games, 13 wins.
“Listen fellas,” Penner said to his players in the post-game huddle, “this feels amazing, but I’m going to be honest with you, I wish we could practice again, know what I mean?”
The players nodded their heads in response. Several said yes.
“I wish we could go Air Force drill,” Penner continued.
The players yelled and cheered. Multiple players said they were ready to do so at that very moment.
“You think about the stress in preparing. Are we good enough? Are we prepared enough? All that chaos every time you start practice is all gone,” Penner said later. “You focus on a goal and you set your mind at trying to become the most prepared football team in the state of Iowa, then you stop and you say this is amazing. Being a state champion is amazing and it feels great, but it felt great to practice. And it felt great to meet on Mondays. And it felt great to have a team meeting on Saturday morning with films.
“I wish we could have a few more just because they’re a good group of guys to be around. And when you have a common vision amongst kids and coaches and parents and community, I’d be down for another one. With all due respect, we know (Class) 4A is better, let’s just play the winner of (Friday) night’s game and roll with it.”
It’s clear there was no team more prepared to win in Class 3A than the Bobcats.
And they faced a gauntlet to complete the first perfect season in program history.
Looking at the final Associated Press football rankings is a who’s who of fallen Western Dubuque opponents.
The Bobcats beat No. 2 Solon in the final, and ended No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier’s 32-game winning streak during the regular season. No. 4 Council Bluffs Lewis Central lost to WD in the state semifinals, and No. 5 North Scott suffered its only two losses of the season against WD — the second in the state quarterfinals. No. 9 Washington lost to the Bobcats in the first round of the playoffs.
Western Dubuque handily beat Class 2A semifinalist Williamsburg — the only team to score 20 points on the Bobcats defense this season.
Western Dubuque’s defense has been its backbone all season and epitomized the old mantra of bend but don’t break on Thursday night.
Solon quarterback Cam Miller completed a 3A title-game record 29 passes, but for only 174 yards. Receiver Jace Anderegg also set a new championship game record with 13 receptions, but for only 66 yards. No player in any class had ever caught more than 12 passes in a championship game.
“We really had to have our safeties come in to the fold a little bit,” Penner said. “Great adjustments by Coach (Cory) Davidson and Coach (Ryan) Hoerner. It was unreal. I’m still without words.”
Despite defensive backs giving the Spartans cushion at the line of scrimmage, their fits were tight and help arrived in time to limit gains.
Safety Ben Bryant led the Bobcats with 8 tackles, all solo. Cornerback Collin Hogan smothered top Solon receiver A.J. Coons on the few deep passes the Spartans attempted, holding the Division I recruit to six receptions for 39 yards before he left with a leg injury. Hogan made 6.5 tackles and also broke up a pass.
Fellow defensive backs Will Burds had 5 tackles, including a tackle for loss, and Bryce Ploessl had 2.5 tackles.
Solon’s only lead of the game — and the only time all season Western Dubuque trailed — came courtesy of a special teams miscue that handed the Spartans possession at the Bobcats’ 30-yard line.
“After they scored on that short field it was kind of a reality check for us, that we have to start taking care of business,” defensive end Dusty Wille said. “We’ve got to do our thing on defense, we’ve got to get that ball back, let the offense do their thing and put some points on the board.”
The offense did exactly that.
The Bobcats churned up 334 yards of offense, with quarterback Calvin Harris running for 80 yards — despite suffering a high-ankle sprain three plays into last week’s semifinal — and throwing for 203 yards and two touchdowns, including his program-record 28th and 29th touchdown passes of the season.
“(Athletic trainer) Sue (Theisen) duct-tapped him back together,” Penner said. “He didn’t practice Sunday, didn’t practice Monday. He was duct-taped together. We said are you good? Or are you good enough? (Harris said), ‘Well, maybe that’s it.’”
Bryant ran for 39 yards and two touchdowns, and also caught four passes for 35 yards. Jake Hosch scored two touchdowns, and Burds caught four passes for 128 yards, including a 70-yard screen pass that went sideline-to-sideline for a game-sealing touchdown. It was Burds’ program-record 17th touchdown reception of the season.
“We were just marching it down like we always do,” Burds said. “Our line is so tough, they just keep going. Bobcat football is just marching it down the field and keep pushing, pushing, pushing.”