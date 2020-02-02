The way Ben Faber sees it, Saturday served as a big boost of confidence heading into the wrestling season’s final stretch.
Despite falling short in the championship match at the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament, Dubuque Hempstead’s 152-pounder sees plenty to be optimistic about.
“I feel like I wrestled well,” said Faber, who finished runner-up at the MVC tournament on Saturday at Moody Gymnasium. Faber, ranked No. 9 at 145 pounds, bumped up to 152 and lost a tight 5-3 decision to Linn-Mar’s No. 6-ranked Abass Kemokai.
“I got in a shot early in my finals match and finishing that shot might have been the difference-maker,” Faber said. “I feel like I’m wrestling the best I have all season right now. If I continue to do what I’m doing, I think I can make it on that podium down at state.”
Saturday officially kicked off the postseason push for the area’s wrestlers. For Dubuque Wahlert, the postseason officially begins next Saturday with the Class 2A district tournament. For the rest of the MVC, the postseason begins the following week, with regional duals and the Class 3A district tournament in two weekends.
The state tournament is just three weeks away.
Hempstead’s Cayden Lovett got a similar boost, finishing runner-up at 285. A third-period takedown was the difference in a 5-2 loss to Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Dawson Sweet in the title match. Lovett had two pins and a semifinal win in overtime to reach the final.
“It didn’t end the way I wanted it to obviously, but overall I feel like I wrestled pretty well, and I can get better off of today,” Lovett said. “You can build upon it. Milestones. You can build off what you’ve done these past tournaments. I can build off what happened today, learn and get better for those bigger tournaments.”
Iowa City West crowned a meet-high five champions — including three-time champion Graham Gambrall — to win the conference team title for the first time since 2012. The Trojans outscored runner-up Cedar Rapids Prairie, 209.5-187. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (182) was third.
Dubuque Hempstead put eight wrestlers on the medal stand and placed sixth as a team with 142 points.
“I think coming into the tournament I thought we were probably somewhere in that area. I didn’t think we were in a position where we could win the tournament, but I knew we were probably in the upper half of the MVC,” Hempstead coach Chuck Haas said. “We wrestled that way. We wrestled well.”
Adler Kramer (120) and Alex Hudson (220) both won third-place matches for the Mustangs.
Jack Smith (160) and Aidan Dunne (182) were fourth, Lanson Reisen (106) and Adam Ward (195) placed sixth, and Chivonne Rhodes (132) was seventh.
Western Dubuque advanced four wrestlers to the semifinals, but placed eighth as a team with 103 points.
Jared Cordes and Sawyer Nauman were the Bobcats’ top finishers after falling in their consolation finals.
Cordes lost a 5-2 decision to Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Ashtin Flack at 138; Nauman lost a 2-0 decision to Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Ryan Cook at 195.
Jagger McCool (106), Levi Burds (152), Tony Lyon (160) and Carter Kluesner (160) took fifth place for the Bobcats. Joe Loffa (220) and Emerson Lux Morales (285) finished in sixth place.
Wahlert was led by a trio of third-place individual finishers to take 11th as a team with 62 points.
Connor Dehn won by fall over Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Nicholas Pearson to win the 170-pound third-place match. Bryce Anstoetter won a 10-4 decision over Hempstead’s Aidan Dunne in the 182 consolation final, and Marik Dickson earned a 3-1 decision over Cedar Rapids Washington’s Tate Sykora-Matthess at 285.
Gabe Anstoetter (160) placed sixth for Wahlert.
Senior placed 12th with 57 points. Carter Elliott was fifth at 138 and DaShawn Tigges placed sixth at 182 for the Rams. Jon Flanagan (195) and Neil Butler (220) both won their seventh-place matches.