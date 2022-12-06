CASCADE, Iowa — Just two games in, Molly Roling is relishing her increased role this season.
And the sophomore guard showed on both ends of the floor she will be a key cog in the Cougars’ quest for another state tournament berth.
Roling was the spark plug defensively that put Cascade’s offense in motion on Tuesday in a 57-36 victory over Maquoketa at Cascade High School.
“It’s just a different vibe from freshman year,” Roling said. “Coming up and having girls look up to you, and just playing a bigger role, I just feel like a team leader this year.”
Alyssa Lux scored 15 points, Roling and Josie Manternach added 11 apiece and Devin Simon notched eight to lead the Cougars’ offensive attack.
Cora Widel had 12 points to pace Maquoketa (2-2, 1-1 River Valley Conference).
A 7-0 run that spanned from the end of the first quarter to the 5:50 mark of the second gave the Cardinals their biggest first-half lead. Maelyn Kluever’s steal and layup put Maquoketa ahead for the first time, 10-8, and Widel’s 3-pointer stretched it to 13-8.
The Cougars’ defense stiffened late in the opening half, forcing four Maquoketa turnovers and igniting a run of their own.
Roling went coast-to-coast on a steal and bucket, Simon converted from close range off a turnover and Lux’s pair of free throws capped an 8-0 run for the home team to take a 20-17 advantage at half.
“I knew my team knew how to score and that defense was gonna be a big role for us tonight,” Roling said. “I just knew I had to go out there and do whatever it took to help get my team some extra buckets.”
Cascade’s D grew stronger in the third, and again it sparked a prolonged scoring run — one the Cardinals would not recover from.
Roling went the length of the court on another steal and basket — her third of the night — and the Cougars got buckets from Lux, Josie Manternach, Simon and Addison Frake to finish off a 12-0 run.
“I thought we were really active,” Cascade coach Mike Sconsa said. “I like the way we defended; I really did. I thought they had to work for what they got, which is all that matters to me.”
That scoring surge catapulted a one-point lead to a 32-19 advantage with 3:21 to play in the third.
Cascade (2-0, 2-0 River Valley) stretched its lead as far as 22 points in the final frame.
“Tonight, I was really happy with how our kids responded,” Sconsa said. “We challenged them before the game, we showed some hunger, and I thought we did very well, especially in the second half.”
