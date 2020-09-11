News in your town

Helped by net, bad call, Osaka gets past Brady in US Open SF

Bears' chairman wants to talk to Urlacher about posts

Sports in brief: Cowboys the NFL's most valuable franchise for 14th straight year

MLB roundup: Molina honors Clemente; Cardinals split pair with Tigers

Prep volleyball: Mustangs stay unbeaten with 4-set win over Wahlert

Why not us?: Ohio State's Day wants answers from Big Ten