With an 18-team field and rainy conditions, the 46th annual Bobcat Invitational in Marshalltown, Iowa, on Thursday split the field.
With the coronavirus pandemic in mind, teams were split into two separate races for the event. Keelee Leitzen took gold as the winner of the blue girls race in 19:27, leading Dubuque Hempstead to a runner-up finish behind team champ Waukee. Brooke O’Brien was fourth for the Mustangs in 19:40.
The Dubuque Senior girls were eighth in the red race, led by Izzy Gorton’s 12th-place 19:38.
In the boys blue race, Ryan Winger posted a runner-up 15:55, leading top-ranked Hempstead to third overall behind winner West Des Moines Dowling and runner-up Cedar Falls.
Senior placed ninth in the boys red race, fronted by Conner Kilgore’s third-place 16:38.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Bobcats, Mustangs hold in poll — Dubuque Hempstead remained at No. 9 in Class 5A, and Western Dubuque held at No. 2 in 4A, in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s volleyball rankings.
West Delaware dropped to No. 8 in 4A, while Dubuque Wahlert fell out of the rankings. In Class 2A, Dyersville Beckman dropped from second to fifth. Edgewood-Colesburg held at No. 9 in the 1A poll.
PREP FOOTBALL
Mustangs, Rams with new opponents next week — Due to a positive COVID-19 case for Cedar Rapids Kennedy and online-only schooling at Iowa City West, Hempstead and Senior will face new opponents on Friday, Sept. 18.
The Mustangs will now visit Cedar Falls in the UNI-Dome, while the Rams will host Cedar Rapids Washington. Hempstead was originally scheduled to play at Iowa City West, while Senior was set to host Kennedy before the teams were forced to the sidelines.
Also in the Mississippi Valley Conference, Linn-Mar’s football team also verified a positive COVID-19 test result and will quarantine for two weeks.
PREP GOLF
Changes to MVC divisionals next week — In what’s become an unpredictable fall golf season, changes have been made for the first of two MVC divisional rounds next week.
The Mississippi Divisional on Monday has been moved to Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls, and will consist of the host Tigers, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Rapids Washington, Linn-Mar, Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert.
The Valley Divisional will remain at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City on Tuesday, featuring new host Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Waterloo East and Waterloo West.
The Iowa City Community School District’s injunction against the state to halt in-person classes was unsuccessful, forcing the suspension of in-person activities and practices until a return to at least half of their core classes in person. Programs at Iowa City High, West and Liberty won’t be competing.
The final divisional rounds will be held on Monday, Sept. 28 with Western Dubuque hosting the Mississippi at Thunder Hills, and Hempstead hosting the Valley at The Meadows.
Stockton 209, West Carroll 211 — At Thompson, Ill.: Austin Chumbler shot a 49 and Mitchel Coffey added a 52 as the Blackhawks triumphed at Sand Burr Run Golf Course.
BOWLING
Jr. Big 10 to Cherry Lanes — The Sedona Staffing Jr. Big 10 tournament, displaced last month because of the closure of Creslanes, has been relocated to Cherry Lanes, and qualifying begins this weekend. The first qualifiers take place at noon Saturday, to be followed by 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. shifts on Sunday.
The final rounds of qualifying are scheduled for noon on Sept. 19 and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sept. 20.
The tournament will still be run by Heath Kohl, who recently took the head coaching position at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa.