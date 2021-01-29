Well, those records didn’t last long.
The Dubuque Hempstead girls program broke a pair of scoring records set just three days earlier, winning the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Divisional meet over Waterloo East, 3,127-3,062, on Thursday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Mustangs’ total broke the mark of 3,027 set in Monday’s victory over Wahlert at Cherry Lanes. Hempstead’s individual total of 2,207 shattered the record of 2,026 that was also set on Monday.
The Mustangs had four bowlers finish in the top seven, with Kirsten Mitchell (225-268—493) and Beth Johll (215-268—483) finishing 1-2. Libby Leach was fifth with a 455 while Erin Langel was seventh at 433. Emily Mueller rounded out Hempstead’s scoring with a 343.
Dubuque Senior was fifth with a 2,666. Emma Clancy led the Rams with a 180-229—409 series.
Bobcats win — At Waterloo, Iowa: Sam Neuses rolled a 191-238—429 series for the top score at the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional, teammate Kristen Butcher was second with a 417, and the Bobcats won the team title over host Cedar Falls, 2,829-2,751.
Lola Grap was fifth for Dubuque Wahlert with a 403 series. The Golden Eagles were fifth with a 2,464 count.
Waterloo West 2,725; Dubuque Senior 2,571 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Emma Clancy led the Rams with a 429 series in a loss on Wednesday.
BOYS BOWLING
WD takes silver — At Waterloo, Iowa: Jude Ludwig’s 234-235—469 series was good enough for runner-up honors, helping Western Dubuque finish second at the MVC Mississippi Divisional meet behind Cedar Falls, 3,206-3,165.
Carter Hancock had a 427 series to lead Dubuque Wahlert, which placed sixth of seven teams with 2,807.
Rams 6th, Mustangs 7th — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Logan Jasper rolled a 426, Christian Merrick added a 416 and Dubuque Senior (3,002) finished sixth at the eight-team MVC Valley Divisional meet.
Dakota Rupp rolled a 452 series and Ian Ninneman had a 429 to lead Hempstead (2,992) to seventh place.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dyersville Beckman 49, Alburnett 48 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Logan Goedken scored 16 points and Padraig Gallagher and Jack Gehling added 15 apiece as the Trailblazers held off Alburnett.
Bellevue Marquette 77, Calamus-Wheatland 75 — At Wheatland, Iowa: Carson Michels scored 29 points, Evan Scott added 24 and Aza Berthel 13, and the Mohawks (7-8) edged Cal-Wheat.
Mineral Point 78, Riverdale 48 — At Muscoda, Wis.: Liam Stumpf dropped 24 points, Bodie Bossert added 16, Ian Keyes had 12 and Leyten Bowers 11, and the Pointers routed Riverdale.
Platteville 49, Cassville 45 — At Platteville, Wis.: Wyatt Heer scored a game-high 21 points, Devin Digman added 15 and the Hillmen held off the Comets. Robbie Roe scored 19 points to lead Cassville.
Fennimore 61, Boscobel 27 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Adam Larson scored 18 points and 10 different Golden Eagles scored a point in Fennimore’s rout of Boscobel.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alburnett 46, Dyersville Beckman 41 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Kennedy Arens scored 15 points to lead the Trailblazers, but Alburnett held on in the fourth quarter after Beckman’s 17-4 third-quarter run had tied the game.
PREP WRESTLING
Western Dubuque 48, Cedar Rapids Washington 21 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Evan Surface (182 pounds), Sawyer Nauman (195), Mitchell Ashline (220), Maddox Bries (106) and Caden Mulnix (113) registered pins as the Bobcats went on the road and beat the Warriors.
Iowa City High 62, Dubuque Wahlert 16 — At Wahlert Gym: Matthew Nachtman (160 pounds) and Jacob Evans (126) won by fall, and Dustin Digman earned a major decision at 182 as the Golden Eagles lost to the Little Hawks.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 97, Rockford 90 — At Loras AWC: Cole Navigato scored 27 points, Declan Ciurlik added 12 and Jake Healy and Griffen Clark had 11 apiece as the Duhawks (2-1) beat Rockford (0-2).
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
William Penn 3, Clarke 0 — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Mike Jenkins had seven kills and Eric Schmidt added six kills, 14 assists and nine digs as the Pride (1-3) lost their Heart Conference opener, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22, to William Penn (2-1, 2-1).