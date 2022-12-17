EPWORTH, Iowa — The turning point in the game came just a few minutes in.
Western Dubuque scored early, but the momentum was short-lived.
The veteran Rams responded with poise and confidence.
Senior recaptured the game’s momentum midway through the first quarter after Western Dubuque’s hot start, and the Rams never looked back. Behind a 21-2 scoring run that spanned parts of the first and second quarters, Class 5A No. 5-ranked Dubuque Senior ran away from Western Dubuque, 59-34, on Friday at Western Dubuque High School.
“We were down, 6-0, we haven’t seen much zone yet, and I thought the kids really responded well,” Senior coach Wendell Eimers said. “This team is built on playing D, and the best thing is we shut them down the rest of the quarter. I’m really proud of our guys. That first quarter could have been a whirlwind.”
Jonathan Wille scored 15 points to pace a Rams’ attack that saw 10 players reach the score book. Jacob Williams added 14, Hayden Jacobsmeier chipped in six, and Devonta Jackson and Jalen Johnson had five each.
“It’s great that we have that,” Eimers said. “Every night, we don’t know who is going to be our high scorer. It’s great to have that. We don’t need a guy to go out and score 25 (points) every night.”
Kanyon Bryte and Colton McIlrath led Western Dubuque with 10 points each, while Daviyon Gaston added six.
The Bobcats (2-4) netted the first six points of the contest as they seemed poised to crack what’s been an air-tight Senior defense thus far. Buckets by Gaston and McIlrath made it 6-0 early on.
But a stiffened defensive effort by the Rams (5-0) helped them settle into an offensive rhythm as Senior thunderously answered the Bobcats’ opening spurt with a 13-0 run to close out the last 5 minutes of the first quarter.
Williams kick started the rally with a 3-pointer and collected seven points during the surge. Jacobsmeier’s two free throws with a minute remaining in the opening frame gave Senior a 13-6 advantage after one quarter.
“That was very important,” Williams said. “Our first quarter is always strong and we knew that we were going to come back.”
The Rams opened up a 21-8 lead on a Tevin Schultz post move at 4:22 of the second to cap the 21-2 scoring run that stretched back to the opening minutes of the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Senior’s vaunted defense, which allowed just 42 points per game entering Friday, continued to strengthen. The Rams held dangerous WD guard Gaston to just six first-half points and refused to allow the Bobcats to get any momentum on the interior.
Williams said it was key to silence the crowd and the early momentum WD established in the game’s opening minutes.
“It was very important because the crowd is a big part of the game,” Williams said. “Even though I don’t pay attention to it, it enhances the other team’s performance.”
Consecutive scores from Jonathan Wille and Walker Tart gave Senior a 27-15 lead at the break.
Seven Senior players recorded points in the third quarter as the Rams took a commanding 46-22 lead after three quarters. Williams’ post move made it 40-19 with 2:51 remaining in the frame, and Wille’s coast-to-coast steal put an exclamation point on a dominating frame on both ends of the floor.
The Rams held Western Dubuque to single-digit scoring frames in the game’s first three quarters.
“Mainly tonight, it was all about defense,” Eimers said. “I thought we got them a little tired and wore them out a little bit. We just guard. We get after it. Our guys take a lot of pride in guarding people.”
