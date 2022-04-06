No matter what happens this weekend, the Dubuque Fighting Saints will have an alumni hoisting the NCAA Division I championship trophy Saturday night at the TD Garden in Boston.
Michigan (31-9-1) meets Denver (29-9-1) at 4 p.m. today in the first semifinal, while Minnesota (26-12-0) plays Minnesota State (37-5-0) at 7:30 p.m. in the second semifinal, with the championship game set for 7 p.m. Saturday. All four teams feature ties to Dubuque: Michigan goalie Erik Portillo, Denver forward Cole Guttman, Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko and Minnesota State assistant coach Paul Kirtland.
Portillo, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound sophomore from Goteborg, Sweden, has gone 31-9-1 with a 2.13 goals against average and .926 save percentage this season. He won the Most Outstanding Player award at the Midwest Regional in Allentown, Pa., after making 59 saves in the Wolverines’ victories over American International and Quinnipiac.
A semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award as the nation’s top goaltender, Portillo landed the MOP award in leading Michigan to the Big Ten tournament title. He also earned Big Ten academic all-conference honors.
In limited action as a freshman, Portillo went 4-1-0 with a 1.67 goals against average and .935 save percentage as the backup to Strauss Mann, who passed up his senior year at Michigan to sign a pro contract in Sweden this season.
The Buffalo Sabres selected Portillo in the third round, 67th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft. The following season in Dubuque, he went 19-5-1 with a 2.11 GAA and .915 save percentage while winning the USHL’s goaltender of the year award. He also represented his native Sweden at the World Junior Championships that season.
Guttman, a 5-9, 174-pound senior center from Los Angeles, ranks second on the Denver scoring chart with 19 goals and 45 points in 39 games while serving as the team captain. He tallied a goal and added an assist in leading the Pioneers to a 2-1 victory over Minnesota-Duluth in the championship game of the West Regional in Loveland, Colo.
In four seasons at Denver, Guttman has contributed 55 goals and 121 points in 138 games. He is also a plus-36.
Guttman served as an alternate captain for the Saints as a USHL all-rookie team selection in 2016-17, when he tallied 27 goals and 54 points in 53 games, prompting the Tampa Bay Lightning to select him in the sixth round, 180th overall, in the NHL Draft. He returned to Dubuque as the team captain the following season but contributed just six goals and 11 points in 17 games before suffering a season-ending injury.
Motzko, a 61-year-old native of Austin, Minn., has gone 84-49-11 in four seasons at Minnesota and led the Golden Gophers to the Big Ten regular-season championship. Prior to taking the Minnesota post, he built St. Cloud State into a perennial national power and owns a 360-241-60 all-time record in 17 seasons as an NCAA Division I head coach.
His resume includes head coaching stops with the USHL’s North Iowa Huskies (who relocated to Cedar Rapids) and Sioux Falls Stampede and assistant coaching jobs at Denver and Miami of Ohio. Motzko led USA Hockey’s entries in the World Junior Championships to gold in 2017 and bronze in 2018.
Motzko played for the original Saints and helped the team to the 1980-81 national championship. He played collegiately at St. Cloud State.
Kirtland joined Mike Hastings’ staff at Minnesota State this summer after serving as an assistant coach at Sacred Heart University for two seasons and one season at Yale. While at Sacred Heart, he helped the Pioneers to the school’s first-ever appearance in the national polls.
After playing at Ohio State University from 2009-12 and one season of professional hockey, he turned to coaching. He also served on the staffs at Dubuque (2017-18), Trinity College (NCAA DIII, 2015-17) and Fairbanks (NAHL, 2013-15).