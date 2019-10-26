The long road trip to open the United States Hockey League season will come to a conclusion tonight for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
They have played only once at Mystique Community Ice Center and play their sixth game away from home tonight in Plymouth, Mich.
Here is a capsule look at tonight’s game:
FIGHTING SAINTS (6-0-0) AT TEAM USA U17s (5-5-0)
When: 6:05 p.m. at USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth, Mich.
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.
Last season: The Saints won the only matchup with Team USA’s U17 team, a 6-3 decision.
Outlook: The Saints matched Waterloo (6-0) with the best record in the USHL entering this weekend. Waterloo, which plays Green Bay and Des Moines to finish the month of October, is off to its best start in its Tier-1 history. Their previous best was 4-0 to start the season. Since returning to the USHL in 2010-11, this is the third time the Saints have started a season at least 6-0 and the first since 2013-14. The U17 squad has allowed 38 goals in six games, an average of more than six per game, en route to a 1-5 record in USHL games. The lone victory, however, came last weekend against a loaded Chicago squad. Mark Cheremeta and Ty Jackson share Dubuque’s scoring lead with eight points, including two goals each. Erik Portillo and Aidan McCarthy both rank in the top seven among USHL goalies with goals against averages under 2.00.