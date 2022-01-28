Dubuque Senior is developing a knack for grinding out wins.
It took every last second to grind past city rival Dubuque Hempstead on Friday night.
The Rams used a crucial 6-0 run late in the fourth quarter to retake the lead, then Elly Haber helped seal it with four free throws as Senior battled past the Mustangs, 42-40, to earn a season split of the series at Moody Gymnasium.
“We came in really confident and all wanted it really, really bad,” said Haber, a junior guard. “Even though our shots weren’t falling sometimes, we kept working it inside and our rotation of the ball was really good to finally find those good shots.”
Sam McDonald fronted the Rams (10-6, 5-3 Mississippi Valley Conference) with 12 points, while Haber and Olivia Baxter added eight points apiece to avenge a 50-45 loss to Hempstead at home on Jan. 4.
“We really wanted this one,” Haber said. “They got us last time and we were all really excited to get another shot at them.”
Jaelyn Tigges scored a game-high 15 points to lead Hempstead (6-11, 2-7), and Camdyn Kay added 10.
“They took the lead and our girls responded,” Rams coach Jared Deutsch said. “We found a way to get the lead back. We played with the lead down the stretch, and Coach (Tony) Delaney goes over situational stuff with them in practice and makes that a point of emphasis. In those situations, it pays off.”
The teams battled through a grinding first half that wasn’t pretty most of the way. Josie Potts connected on a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to give the Rams an 8-4 lead at the end of the first quarter — a frame in which the teams combined to shoot 4-for-21 from the field and committed seven turnovers.
Shooting got even tougher in the second quarter, as the teams combined to finish 3-for-23 from the field and played to a 6-6 draw that left the Rams with a 14-10 advantage heading into the locker room.
“We struggled finishing around the rim on Tuesday night, and that continued into tonight,” Deutsch said. “I was happy with some of our looks. They did a nice job taking away shooters. We couldn’t really find a way to get the ball to go in in the first half, and that’s OK. Our defense was unbelievably good.”
Both teams came out firing in the third quarter and saw much more success. Carleigh Hodgson, Kay, Chandler Houselog and Tigges each drained treys for the Mustangs, while McDonald connected from downtown and converted on an and-1 on a tough drive.
After Mya Beau swished a 3 in transition to help give the Rams a 29-24 lead at the end of the frame, both teams bettered their scoring output from the entire first half — Senior scored 15, and Hempstead dropped 14 in the quarter alone.
The Mustangs staked out on a 7-0 run in the fourth, capped by a three-point play from Tigges, to take the lead at 33-31 with 3:20 to play. The Rams had the answer with their own 6-0 spurt, as McDonald sank free throws, Baxter converted on a putback and Anna Kruse scored her only points of the game on a tough drive to retake the lead, 37-33, with 1:30 remaining.
“We just had to stay poised and keep our heads in the game,” Haber said. “We just decided to hold our ground and make sure we got offensive rebounds and keep boxing out. Just keep doing the little things.”
While Haber drilled four critical free throws down the stretch, the Mustangs were still within 42-40 in the closing seconds, but Houselog’s potential winning 3-point attempt hit off the back of the rim.