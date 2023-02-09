The Dubuque Fighting Saints raised more than $10,000 for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life during its annual “Stick it to Cancer Night” on Jan. 7.
An auction of special game-worn jerseys and a 50/50 raffle generated $10,269.85 and will be applied toward improving the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support with an emphasis on ensuring everyone in Dubuque has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer. Medical Associates sponsored the game, a 5-3 victory over the Green Bay Gamblers in which the Saints wore grey and purple jerseys in support of the fight against cancer.
“We are so grateful for the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Medical Associates for coordinating this incredible event,” Hannah Mitchell, a senior development manager at the American Cancer Society, said in a release. “Thank you to all the volunteers that helped make this happen. Because of their support, over $10,000 will go to supporting cancer patients and their caregivers in our community!”
The Saints will host their annual “I Heart Hockey Night” at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The event is also sponsored by Medical Associates.
Burkholder sets franchise mark — Last weekend, Max Burkholder set the franchise record for goals in a season by a defenseman with his 12th. The Colorado College commit has 26 games remaining in the schedule to add to his total. Burkholder also has 20 assists and ranks second in the league in defensemen scoring, just two points behind Cedar Rapids’ Eric Pohlkamp.
Halliday honored by Big Ten — The Big Ten Conference named Ohio State University freshman Stephen Halliday as its third star of the week. He tallied two goals, five assists and a plus-three rating as the No. 7-ranked Buckeyes split a two-game series with No. 9 Penn State. The former Saints standout earned his second Big Ten player of the week honor of the season.
