The Dubuque Fighting Saints raised more than $10,000 for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life during its annual “Stick it to Cancer Night” on Jan. 7.

An auction of special game-worn jerseys and a 50/50 raffle generated $10,269.85 and will be applied toward improving the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support with an emphasis on ensuring everyone in Dubuque has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer. Medical Associates sponsored the game, a 5-3 victory over the Green Bay Gamblers in which the Saints wore grey and purple jerseys in support of the fight against cancer.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.