Fresh off earning a spot on the podium at the Iowa girls state meet, Dubuque Wahlert senior Avery Schmidt heads the all-city swimming and diving team.
Hempstead placed seven athletes on the first team, city meet champion Wahlert had five and Senior landed three to the team selected by the coaches for the three schools. The squad features nine juniors, three seniors and three sophomores.
To make the first-team, a swimmer or diver had to post a top-two result among Dubuque athletes in individual events or swim on the fastest relay team during the season. Second-teamers finished third and fourth in individual events or on the second-fastest relay, and honorable mention picks were fifth and sixth in individual events.
Here is an alphabetical look at the first-team selections:
Taylor Borgerding (Wahlert) — The sophomore made the first team by swimming the freestyle leg of the 200 medley relay, which posted the city’s fastest time of 1:53.46. Borgerding made second-team in four events and honorable mention once.
Alayna Darter (Hempstead) — The sophomore finished second in the state in the para 50 freestyle in 45.94 and third in the para 100 freestyle in 1:42.31. She won both events at regionals. This is the first season the state offered the events.
Nora Davis (Hempstead) — The junior swam the second leg on the city’s fastest 200 freestyle relay (1:43.05) and anchored the city’s fastest 400 freestyle relay (3:45.66). Davis made second-team in two events.
Callie Dolphin (Hempstead) — The junior anchored the city’s fastest 200 freestyle relay (1:43.05) and swam the third leg on the city’s fastest 400 freestyle relay (3:45.66). She also had the second-fastest 100 butterfly (1:01.48).
Kate Duehr (Hempstead) — One of only two swimmers to make first-team honors in at least four events, the junior swam the third leg on the city’s fastest 200 freestyle relay (1:43.05) and swam the second leg on the city’s fastest 400 freestyle relay (3:45.66). She led the city with a 2:17.88 in the 200 individual medley and led the city with a 5:29.67 in the 500 freestyle. Duehr made second-team in one event and honorable mention twice.
Molly Gilligan (Senior) — The most versatile of the first-team selections, the junior posted top-two swims in five events. She led the city with a 2:04.12 in the 200 freestyle and a 55.85 in the 100 freestyle, while ranking second with a 2:19.86 in the 200 I.M., a 25.33 in the 50 freestyle and a 5:40.88 in the 500 freestyle. Gilligan made second-team in three events and honorable mention once.
Savanna Koch (Senior) — The junior led the city with a 1:00.67 in the 100 butterfly. Koch made second-team in one event.
Grace Kolker (Hempstead) — The senior led the city in 11-dives competition with a 367.10 and in six-dives competition with a 204.70.
Emma Oberhoffer (Hempstead) — The junior led the city with a 1:10.90 in the 100 breaststroke.
Avery Schmidt (Wahlert) — The city record holder in the 100 backstroke, the senior made the first-team in three events after placing fifth at state in the 100 backstroke. She was the lone city swimmer to reach the podium at state. Schmidt led the city with a 57.79 in the backstroke and a 24.85 in the 50 freestyle. She also swam the backstroke leg of the city’s fastest 200 medley relay (1:53.46). Schmidt made second-team in three events and honorable mention four times.
Kelly Snyder (Wahlert) — The junior swam the breaststroke leg of the city’s fastest 200 medley relay (1:53.46) and posted the city’s second-fastest time in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.27). Snyder made second-team in two events.
Kenzie Tomkins (Hempstead) — The junior led off the city’s fastest 200 freestyle relay (1:43.05) and 400 freestyle relay (3:45.66). Tomkins made second-team in one event and honorable mention once.
Kaitlyn Vantiger (Senior) — The junior posted the city’s second-fastest time in the 100 backstroke with a 1:01.64. Vantiger made second-team in two events and honorable mention three times.
Brooke Wuebker (Wahlert) — The senior swam the butterfly leg of the city’s fastest 200 medley relay (1:53.46) and posted the second-fastest time in the 100 freestyle (56.05). Wuebker made second-team in three events.
Kayla Wuebker (Wahlert) — The sophomore swam the city’s second fastest time in the 200 freestyle (2:06.70). She made second-team in three events.
SECOND TEAM
Senior — Elaina Tucker
HONORABLE MENTION
Senior — Evie Hall
Wahlert — Jessie Then, Cate Ihrig
