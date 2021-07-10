Cascade’s bats were there, but Northeast was a little bit better.
Claudia Noonan went 4-for-4 at the plate and Shannon Morris homered on the first pitch she saw, but the Cougars lost to Iowa Class 2A No. 12-ranked Northeast Goose Lake, 11-4, in a Class 2A regional semifinal on Friday afternoon in Goose Lake.
Sam Frasher went 3-for-4 and Alyssa Koppes added a pair of hits for the Cougars, who ended the season 19-16 overall.
PREP BASEBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 11-0, Cedar Falls 2-10 — At Core Field: Logan Runde and Cayden Noel drove in two runs apiece as the Mustangs cruised to a victory in the opener of their doubleheader. Hempstead (27-8 overall, 23-7 Mississippi Valley Conference) was limited to just five hits in the six-inning second game as the Tigers (16-19, 11-15) snapped the Mustangs’ six-game winning streak.
Dubuque Senior 4-0, Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-14 — At Dubuque: Alex Reavell went 2-for-3 and Gavin Guns and Ayden Lyons doubled as the Rams won a nail-biter in the opener on senior night. Prairie (29-8, 23-7 MVC) limited Senior to just five hits in the five-inning second game. The Rams are now 13-22 overall and 9-20 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
(Thursday’s late games)
Solon 15-3, Maquoketa 5-4 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals (19-14) scored three times in the bottom of the first inning and once in the fifth to earn the WaMaC Conference split with Class 3A No. 4 Solon (25-11). Daniel Coyle doubled and drove in three runs, and Payton Mangler drove in the other run and struck out 10 and scattered six hits in a complete-game effort for the Cardinals. In the opener, Mitchell Roeder drove in both Maquoketa runs, but the Cardinals managed only five hits.
Independence 2-9, West Delaware 1-3 — At Independence, Iowa: Isaac Fettkether and Tyrus Werner had two hits each and Conner Funk pitched seven innings of three-hit ball for West Delaware, but Independence (23-12) won the opener with two outs in the eighth. The Hawks (16-19) managed only three hits in the nightcap.
Clayton Ridge/Central 7, Monticello 6 — At Monticello, Iowa: The Eagles withstood a five-run rally by Monticello in the bottom of the seventh to finish the regular season at 10-21. Caleb Helle and Drake Ostrander had two hits each, and Helle and Brandon Thiese drove in two runs each for Clayton Ridge/Central. C.J. Polkington went the distance on the mound for the win. Clayton Ridge/Central opens Class 2A District 9 play tonight at Anamosa.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Dubuque Budweisers 5, Worthington 4 (10 innings) — At Dubuque: Jake Olsen’s RBI single in the 10th lifted the Budweisers after Alex Savary and Hunter Fallon delivered key RBIs in the eighth to tie it. Owen Grover and Travis Rahe had four hits each for the Cardinals, and Grover drove in three runs.