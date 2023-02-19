Four area teams and 12 individuals will participate in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union bowling tournaments this week in Waterloo.
Dubuque Senior returned to the field for the third consecutive season and owns the second-highest score from last week’s qualifying. The Rams went undefeated in dual meets this season and captured a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional championship.
For the second season, the individual and team competitions will be separate affairs. Individuals will bowl three-game series, while team competition consists of 15 Baker games.
Recommended for you
Here is a capsule look at this week’s tournaments and the local qualifiers:
CLASS 3A
Team tournament — Wedesday at Cadillac XBC
Individual tournament — Monday at Maple Lanes
Area team qualifiers — Dubuque Senior finished second at the Marshalltown Wayward Social qualifier with a 2,787, the second-highest in the eight-team state field behind Waterloo West (2,816). The other qualifiers include Ottumwa (2,779), Cedar Rapids Jefferson (2,718), Cedar Rapids Prairie (2,671), Davenport Central (2,593), Southeast Polk (2,592) and Davenport West (2,559). Senior’s lineup at the state qualifying tournament included Mackenzie Lang, Clara Pregler, Jacquelyn Hochrein, Morgan Bettcher, Mady Arrington and Alison Hedrick.
Area individual qualifiers — At the Marshalltown qualifying tournament, Lang won the title with a national honor count 227-245-207—679, Pregler shot a national honor count 205-215-189—609 to finish fifth, while Hochrein rolled a 210-200-175—585 for seventh and Bettcher a 164-193-225—582 for the eighth and final individual spot at state. Hempstead senior Libby Leach shot a national honor count 210-224-200—634 to finish second at the qualifying event hosted by Cedar Rapids Prairie at Lancer Lanes, while Madison Ninneman rolled a 207-232-147—586 to finish seventh. The state field includes 32 qualifiers, led by Des Moines Lincoln’s Vicki Andrews with a 706.
CLASS 2A
Team tournament — Tuesday at Cadillac XBC
Individual tournament — Wednesday at Maple Lanes
Area team qualifiers — Western Dubuque finished second at the qualifying meet at Cadillac XBC with a 2,351. LeMars leads the field with a 3,203, followed by Keokuk (2,936), Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2,725), De Witt Central (2,478), Decorah (2,458), Newton (2,430), Denison-Schleswig (2,352) and Western Dubuque. The Bobcats’ lineup at the state qualifier included Baylee Neyen, Claire McGrane, Addie Kress, Olivia Thul, Kirsten Butcher and Megan Vaske, along with sub Abby Steager.
Area individual qualifiers — Neyen shot a 212-179-201—592 to finish second, just seven pins back of Decorah’s Rebecca Bruening in the state qualifier. Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden leads the 32-bowler field with a 696 in qualifying. Six bowlers made the field with 600 counts or better.
CLASS 1A
Team tournament — Monday at Cadillac XBC
Individual tournament — Tuesday at Maple Lanes
Area team qualifiers — Maquoketa rolled an even 2,800 to win the qualifying tournament at Monticello, while West Delaware shot 2,775 to win the Waterloo qualifying event. Louisa-Muscatine leads the field with a 2,996 qualifying score, followed by Camanche (2,962), Maquoketa, West Delaware, Council Bluffs St. Albert (2,609), Clarinda (2,581), Vinton-Shellsburg (2,485) and Shenandoah (2,436). Maquoketa’s lineup includes Ali Simmons, Chloe Fousey, Hadley Ihrig, Alysa Kies, Morgan Brown and Allyson Coate. West Delaware’s lineup includes Alexus Riley, Lydia Helms, Anna Sickels, Amelia Schneiders, Katelyn Scott, Mia Cuevas and Jasmine Ibarra.
Area individual qualifiers — Maquoketa swept the four individual qualifying spots in winning the team title at the qualifier at Legacy Lanes in Monticello. Ihrig won the individual title with a 237-156-225—629 to edge Fausey (231-159-225—615). Kies placed third at 240-170-190—600 and Simmons took fourth with a 204-190-188—582. Helms finished second with a national honor count of 258-172-209—639 at the Waterloo qualifier. Camanche’s Kylee Kooi led the way in qualifying with a 697 and is one of 13 bowlers with a national honor count heading into state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.