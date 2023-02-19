022321mp-3a-state-bowling-senior-1.JPG
Dubuque Senior’s Mackenzie Lang blows into the finger holes of her ball before competing at the 2021 Iowa Class 3A state tournament in Waterloo. She won the individual state qualifying tournament last week and also helped the Rams advance as a team for the third straight season.

 MATTHEW PUTNEY For the Telegraph Herald

Four area teams and 12 individuals will participate in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union bowling tournaments this week in Waterloo.

Dubuque Senior returned to the field for the third consecutive season and owns the second-highest score from last week’s qualifying. The Rams went undefeated in dual meets this season and captured a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional championship.

