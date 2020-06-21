News in your town

Addison Russell, former All-Star infielder, signs a 1-year deal with KBO team

Column: Baseball fights to return, but why even try?

Golf: 4-way tie for lead at Heritage as another wild finish looms

NFL teams went high-tech for team bonding this offseason

NASCAR has new rules, new feuds and more fans at Talladega

Sports in brief: Twins remove statue of 'racist' former owner

Belmont sets pace for Triple Crown, with Tiz the Law favored

Wahlert suspends baseball season after coach diagnosed with COVID-19

Sports briefs: Haley wins at Talladega for 1st Xfinity victory

Prep softball: Wildcats get ‘confidence boost’ vs. Beckman

Prep baseball: Moller excited to kick off pivotal year

More than the Score: IHSAA changes state swimming format

Local & area roundup: Cascade, Beckman baseball placed in same district

Change of plans: Ex-Badger Kobe King won't play at Nebraska

Mississippi Valley Open tennis tournament plans 52nd edition in July

Prep softball: 'Designated bunter' salvages split in Wahlert-WD

Golf: Birdies galore at Hilton Head, and Spieth needed them badly

Local & area roundup: Strohmeyer's walk-off home run lifts Mustangs

Wisconsin preps cleared for activities beginning July 1

Fans in the stands for IndyCar in Iowa, with some reassigned

Prep softball: Pitching leads Hempstead to sweep of rival Senior

LSU top assistant Heiar leaving men's basketball staff

Players at 70 games, MLB at 60, Manfred says deadline near

Prep baseball: WD’s Harris receives diagnosis on arm injury

Manfred, Clark meet, develop basis for possible agreement

Prep baseball: Young Beckman squad catching on in win over Independence

Column: Sports virus grades are in, at least for midterms

Sports briefs: Halep doesn’t plan to play U.S. Open

Debate on racism renews calls for Redskins to change name

TH Athlete of Week: Bright future ahead for Senior's Felderman

Group sues to restart Wisconsin DNR hunter education courses

No full shields for players; NHL talking off-ice protection

Tiz the Law draws No. 8 post as early 6-5 Belmont favorite

Chill vibe of Hilton Head hides urgency for PGA Tour players

Sports briefs: Earnhardt Jr. headlines NASCAR 2020 Hall class

NBA lays out its vision for Disney restart to teams, players

'Watch it on TV': Gov. Cuomo OKs no-fan US Open tennis in NY