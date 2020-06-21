He can look back now and see the lesson, but at the time Brock Haas was steaming.
Then a sophomore at Dubuque Hempstead, Haas, the eldest of head coach Chuck Haas’ three sons, had just suffered a disappointing defeat in a Thursday night dual more than a decade ago.
The Mustangs were facing Iowa City West, then a top-five team in the nation, Brock said. His opponent was Grant Gambrall, who went on to become an NCAA Division I All-American at the University of Iowa.
“I remember I scored on him. I took him down,” Brock recalled. “I ended up getting pinned in the third period. He was way better than I was. I think he won Fargo that year and I was a sophomore and I was just happy to wrestle at Fargo at that point. But I remember after that match, what was cool is I could tell my dad had high goals and expectations for me.”
Once they got home, they watched Brock’s five-minute match.
And then they watched it again — and again and again and again.
“Easily for three hours that night. At the time I think it was frustrating for me because I was pissed I lost,” said Brock, who now serves as an assistant coach under his father. “But at the end of the day, it showed me that he cares about me and how much he just wanted the most and the best for his kids, and for all the kids he coaches.
“We talked about those kids that we coached, from the best kid on the varsity team — the Joe Pins, Gannon Gremmel — to the guy who hasn’t won a match on junior varsity. Those are all our kids and that’s one thing my dad’s taught me: You get the opportunity to work with all our kids and be the best part of their day, so you’ve got to make sure you do that. That’s your responsibility.”
The Hempstead wrestling program isn’t just a family in a metaphorical sense. The Mustangs literally are family: Chuck’s younger sons, Brett and Brandon, joined the coaching staff after completing their athletic careers.
Chuck has been a coach for 36 years and has led the Mustangs program for the last two decades in addition to serving as a physical education instructor.
Brock, 29, was the first to join his father’s staff and now is the head of Hempstead’s science department. He also supervises the weight room as strength and conditioning coach.
Brett, who will turn 27 on Friday, joined the coaching staff a short time later and will join his older brother and father on Hempstead’s faculty as a special education teacher in the fall.
Brandon, 22, was a relatively recent addition to the coaching staff and is set to graduate from the University of Dubuque next spring. He will be student teaching in the fall and hopes to eventually land a teaching job within the Dubuque Community School District — preferably at Hempstead.
“Just being able to be around my dad every day in the wrestling room, once as an athlete and now as a person coaching next to him, it’s definitely an experience that I will never take for granted,” Brandon said. “A lot of people don’t have that opportunity to be around their dad every single day at work, and just for me, all the life lessons and everything that he’s taught me, there’s still something that I get from my dad every single day — whether it’s at wrestling practice or outside the room. I’m just really grateful for all the wisdom that he has shed on me and hundreds of other Hempstead wrestlers that have gone through the program in his 20 years.”
It hasn’t just been the boys and their dad, though.
Their mother, Kim, has been in the stands for virtually every meet, if not all of them.
“I’ve got a wonderful wife that has allowed me and the three boys to do what we’ve been doing now together for probably close to 25 years, since Brock was a little guy,” Chuck said. “Just the other day was our 33rd anniversary, so pretty much most of that time we’ve spent with wrestling with our own children and she’s never once said hey, you’re doing this too much or you’re spending too much time away. So, she’s been very understanding and she’s been my right hand the whole time helping me out through it all, so I couldn’t have made it without her either.”
One of the signature moments that stood out among the Haas family was Brandon’s final high school match.
Chuck and Brock were in Brandon’s corner. Brett was watching from the entrance to the tunnel a couple dozen feet from the edge of the mat as Brandon closed out his career with a bronze medal.
“It was one of the coolest experiences after I won my overtime match, just getting the takedown and then looking over and I think I was flexing at my dad and Brock, and they were hugging each other,” Brandon said. “It was just something that kind of captured 18 years of hard work. That is something that will last with me for a really long time.”
The dynamic between father and son, head coach and wrestler, has changed now that it has become head coach and assistant coach.
Whereas his sons took everything he said as gospel when they were wrestling, now the Haas brothers are willing to step up and share opinions. Even if that means pushing back against dad.
“These guys are pretty much their own guys when they’re out there,” Chuck said. “I think a lot of times you would think that, well they’re your kids so they’ll do everything your way. It’s not that way. It’s been my way maybe in the past, but it’s not all my way.
“It’s been a good thing that they challenge me on some of my beliefs and things that are going on, and they’ve allowed me to try to stay on top of things with them. It’s been a really fun dynamic.”
Hempstead wrestlers have ordered plenty of custom shirts in past years. One said ‘Chuck Haas is my homie.’
Another just simply was an acknowledgment of where they came from: Haas trained.
Originally it was a nod just to Chuck, but there’s more going into it nowadays.
With retirement age slowly approaching, the Mustangs’ wrestling patriarch isn’t sure how much longer he plans to stick around — could be a year, could be 20, he said.
But it seems a foregone conclusion that Haas trained will still be the mantra going forward, even after a change at the helm.
“There will probably be a day when I’m done and I’m sure one of those three will be taking over for me some day,” he said.
That begs the question, which of the three should replace him?
“You know I can’t answer that one,” Chuck said, laughing. “They all have great qualities.”
Brock, Brett and Brandon were posed the same question. Brock and Brandon both named Brett.
Brett named Chuck, then said to ask him again in 30 years.
“As far as I’m concerned, I think my dad is at the top of his game right now and I think he’s got better relationships with our guys now than he probably ever has,” Brett said. “It seems like the older he gets the more fun he has with the guys on our team.
“He’s probably going to be coaching for another 30 years or something. I can’t imagine a world where he’s not the head coach of Hempstead wrestling, so if it were up to me, he’d be on staff forever. He’s so good and what I want is what’s best for our program. I would love to see him be around for as long as he wants to be.
“I’ve been around him and the sport of wrestling for 21 years, 22 years maybe, and I still feel like I’m learning new stuff from him each time that we get in the room or each time that we’re talking about wrestling. My brothers are such good coaches, and we all respect each other and we all bring our own unique skill set to the table, but I think what makes our coaching staff so good is that Chuck is in charge. He’s the man, and he demands respect from the officials, from the opposition, from everyone that’s involved within the sport.”
One thing is for sure, though. While Chuck admits he has learned from his sons, the master is still the master.
“I learn a little bit from him every day still,” Brock said. “He knows so much it’s unreal. I try to pick his brain as much as possible and learn from him. It’s pretty neat to be able to be, not on the same level, but in a dynamic where we’re pretty free, and we’ve always been pretty free and talkative about everything from life to wrestling to whatever it may be.
“The relationship now is less focused on sports and a lot more on other stuff, like ‘Hey, wanna go play a round of golf this afternoon,’ or ‘how are the dogs doing?’”