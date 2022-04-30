There’s no official time to prove it, but Sammy’s Recker’s sprint into Audrey Biermann’s arms may have been faster than her second leg of the sprint medley relay.
As Biermann crossed the finish line Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Recker charged into her teammate’s arms for a celebratory bear hug.
“I ran up to Audrey right when she crossed the finish line and she put her hands up in the air,” Recker said. “I ran up, hugged her, and about knocked her over.”
“You did almost knock me over,” Biermann replied. “In front of everybody.”
The jubilation was well-deserved as the Bobcats’ foursome of Recker, Biermann, Brynn Walters and Ava Ramler’s sprint-medley time of 1:46.01 earned them gold at the Drake Relays.
To boot, they broke the school record.
After Walters kicked off her third leg of the race, Recker — who ran second — attempted her first dash towards the finish line.
“I picked up Brynn’s go markers and tried running across the field,” Recker said. “The lady was holding me back and kept telling me I couldn’t go unless we won. I kept telling her, ‘We’re winning, we’re winning! I need to go over there right now!”’
Walters was a bit more reserved in her pre-victory celebration, but knew the win was imminent as Biermann sprinted towards gold.
“I knew right when Audrey was coming down the home stretch,” Walters said. “I was just so confident in her, she looked so good. I was so blown away. I’m still blown away.”
Minutes after the race, the quartet was still in awe.
“All the hard work we’ve put in, it’s unbelievable,” said Biermann. “We’re in shock still.”
Biermann added two more medals to her ever-growing collection, finishing fifth (12.82) in the 100, and sixth (57.14) in the 400.
The sprint medley proved to be the day’s featured race as Wahlert’s Meghan McDonald, Lauren McClimon, Tessa Berning and Rylee Steffen took third place in 1:48.21.
“Going into the sprint med, I knew exactly what I needed to,” Steffen said. “My team knew exactly what the goal was. Even though we didn’t win, we are still so proud of everything we did in that race.”
Steffen reached the podium later in the night with a fifth-place finish in the 400 (57.05), and again in the 4x200, alongside Berning, McDonald and Mia Kunnert in 1:45.27.
“It was just a crazy experience,” Steffen said. “For me, it’s all about my mindset and I was so positive today and it showed. I’m just so happy about the outcomes so far.”
Other area medalists on Friday included Western Dubuque’s Dakota Hoffman in the shot put (5th, 53-1/2), Eli Naumann in the 800 (5th, 1:55.31); Dubuque Senior’s Matthew Kruse in the 400 (7th, 50.25); and Hempstead’s Ally Darter in the wheelchair 400 (top female, 1:33.88).
Area athletes who competed in Friday’s final events but did not medal include Hempstead’s Derek Leicht in the 800 (10th, 1:58.22); Cascade’s Cole Miller in the 400 (10th, 50.50); Maquoketa’s Tye Hardin in the high jump (10th, 6-3); Western Dubuque’s boys distance medley (15th, 3:36.97), girls 4x200 (15th, 1:47.12); and Senior’s distance medley (22nd, 3:39.96).