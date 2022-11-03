Tytan Anderson scored 15 points and James Betz added 13 to lead the University of Northern Iowa to an 84-52 victory over the University of Dubuque in a men’s basketball exhibition game Wednesday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Cole Betz posted a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers, who took a 41-27 lead at halftime.

