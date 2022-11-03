Tytan Anderson scored 15 points and James Betz added 13 to lead the University of Northern Iowa to an 84-52 victory over the University of Dubuque in a men’s basketball exhibition game Wednesday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Cole Betz posted a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers, who took a 41-27 lead at halftime.
Jaylin McCants led Dubuque with 12 points and Bryce Prochaska contributed eight. Ten different players scored at least one point for the Spartans, who are coached by former UNI standout guard Rob Sieverding.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Sterling Newman 2, River Ridge 0 — At Forreston, Ill.: Sterling Newman Catholic won the Illinois Class 1A sectional title with a 25-14, 25-17 sweep. Newman advanced to play Augusta Southeastern at 6 p.m. Friday in a supersectional to determine one of four state tournament berths.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
UW-P’s Smith named all-WIAC — University of Wisconsin-Platteville sophomore forward Lydia Smith earned a spot on the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honor squad on Wednesday. Her teammate, sophomore Anna Spindle, of Geneva, Ill., landed a spot on the league’s sportsmanship squad.
UW-La Crosse’s Ainsley Allan won the league’s offensive player of the year award, and teammate Alexis McMahon landed the defensive honor. Jude Dobrinska, of Whitewater, and Miranda Nieman, of Stevens Point, shared the goalkeeper of the year award, and LaCrosse won the coaching staff of the year award.
