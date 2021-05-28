Here is a capsule look at regional tournaments with area programs, with statistics taken from Varsity Bound on Wednesday:
CLASS 3A REGION 8
Today’s quarterfinal — Senior (3-11) at Hempstead (3-12), 5 p.m.
Wednesday’s semifinals — Senior/Hempstead winner at No. 2 Pleasant Valley (15-2), 6 p.m.; Davenport Central (7-9) at No. 12 Bettendorf (11-4), 6 p.m.
Friday, June 4 final — At highest remaining seed, 6 p.m.
Senior leaders — Brooke Healey (9 goals, 3 assists, 21 points); Emma Loney (3 goals, 5 assists, 11 points); Alana McDermott (1 goal, 5 assists, 7 points); Fantu Andrews (3 goals, 6 points); Leigha Nelson (2 goals, 1 assist, 5 points); Lily Tschiggfrie (2 goals, 1 assist, 5 points); Savannah Snyder (1 goal, 2 points); Lily Kemp (1 goal, 2 assists); Reagan Whalen (42 goals allowed, 148 saves)
Hempstead leaders — Grace Daack (6 goals, 3 assists, 15 points); Elena Kapparos (5 goals, 4 assists, 14 points); Jaime Weidemann (2 goals, 4 points); Alyssa Jaeger (2 goals, 4 points); Audrey Hruska (1 goal, 1 assist); Natasha Freiburger (1 goal, 2 points); Lydia Hefel (54 goals allowed, 128 saves)
Outlook — These teams played just 10 days ago, with Senior claiming a hard-fought 2-1 shootout victory over the Mustangs. The Rams have won three of four against Hempstead. But after winning the regular-season meeting in 2019, Senior lost to the Mustangs in the regional tournament. Hempstead did not play any other teams in the bracket. The Mustangs are seeking their first state tournament berth since 2016. Senior also did not face any other teams in the bracket. The Rams are trying for their first-ever trip to state.
CLASS 2A REGION 6
Today’s quarterfinal — Independence (4-13) at Decorah (8-5), 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s semifinals — Independence/Decorah winner at No. 1 Waverly-Shell Rock (14-2), 6 p.m.; Benton Community (7-9) at Western Dubuque (6-9), 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 4 final — At highest remaining seed, 6 p.m.
Western Dubuque leaders — Faith Bower (8 goals, 2 assists, 18 points); Macy Simon (2 goals, 1 assist, 5 points); Leah Digmann (2 goals, 1 assist, 5 points); Natalie Coyle (2 goals, 1 assist, 5 points); Sayde Lyons (2 goals, 1 assist, 5 points); Olivia Thul (2 goals, 4 points); Faith Krapfl (28 goals allowed, 103 saves)
Outlook — Western Dubuque started the season with wins in six of its first seven matches, but things have been a little rougher lately. The Bobcats enter the postseason having been outscored, 41-5, during an eight-game losing streak, although five of those opponents are ranked by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Western Dubuque has not faced any opponents in its regional yet this season, but a win would likely set up a showdown with top-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock for the program’s first-ever trip to state tournament.