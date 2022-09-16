CASCADE, Iowa — Hallie Kelchen has turned her lifelong love of running into a pretty successful freshman season so far.
Long before her days of donning Cascade Cougars attire, Kelchen routinely competed in local road races around the area.
“When my sister Kylie started running, we have a picture of me when I was probably the size of her hip running around the track with her just for fun,” Kelchen said. “I usually just ran with my sister and my mom to get into it and loved it and just carried it on.”
Kelchen was the top area girls finisher Thursday at her home course of Fillmore Fairways in the Cascade Invitational with a sixth-place time of 21:14.2
“It’s definitely one of the most challenging courses in the district,” Kelchen said. “You just have to power up those hills, use the down hills, and keep a positive attitude to get through it.”
Kelchen’s freshman campaign includes a first-place finish, a second, and two third-place finishes.
“I hope to make it to state and break 20 minutes,” Kelchen said. Obviously, this course is a little tougher to do that, but I’d like to do that before the end of the season.”
Beckman Catholic’s Julia Mertz crossed in seventh place behind Kelchen in a time of 21.20.9. The Trailblazers capped a strong meet by placing third (107) in the team standings. Madelyn Reiter (19th, 22.24.6), Maria Kruse (23rd, 22.38.4) and Maria Dudzik (29th, 23.02.2) all placed inside the top 30 for Beckman.
Dubuque Wahlert (142) finished fourth as a team and was led by Lucy Murphy in ninth place in 21.39.7. Lillian Graham (27th, 22.52.3), and Olivia Bellini (28th, 22.54.1) had top-30 scores for the Golden Eagles.
Monticello (51) took the girls team crown. Taryn Burbridge (12th, 22:01.6) paced Maquoketa Valley (268), which finished 11th. Maquoketa (no team score) was fronted by Ali Simmons (71st, 26.26.4).
Dubuque Wahlert’s Jayden Brookins belted out a triumphant “YES” as he crossed the finish line as the top area boys finisher with a sixth-place time of 17:42.2.
Brookins, also a freshman, made it a clean sweep for first-year runners topping the area on Thursday.
“I was just really grateful that I finished because I was so tired,” Brookins said. “But I’m really happy with the result. This is a very challenging course. There’s the hill over by the 400 mark and that’s just a killer. It’s really tough, but once you are up there, you have a lot of confidence to finish the rest of the race.”
Brookins hopes to reach state in his inaugural season.
“That’s my goal,” he said. “Reach state, get some experience, and hopefully by my senior year, I’ll be seriously competing at state.”
The Golden Eagles (168) placed sixth as a team, aided by a 21st-place effort from Kyle Powers (18:41.2).
Cascade (160) finished fifth in the team standings on its home course. Adam Knepper finished eighth in 17:50.2 and Max Nadeau 19th in 18:35.1 to lead the Cougars.
Maquoketa Valley (238) was ninth as a team and was paced by Matthew Schaul’s 17th-place effort in 18:28.6. Beckman Catholic (337) placed 12th, led by Jacob Schlarmann (37th, 19:1.6). Connor DeForest placed 66th in 20:22.8 to lead Maquoketa (14th, 398).
Marion (48) won the boys team title behind a breakaway effort from Jedidiah Osgood, who shattered Fillmore’s course record of 16:28 with a blistering time of 16:08.
