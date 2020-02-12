Here is a capsule look at tonight’s Iowa Class 3A regional dual tournament involving area programs:
Site — Waverly, Iowa
Pairings — No. 17 Western Dubuque vs. No. 18 Dubuque Hempstead; WD/Hempstead winner vs. No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock
Western Dubuque ranked wrestlers — 138: No. 8 Jared Cordes; 170: No. 10 Carter Kluesner; 182: No. 4 Jake Hosch
Hempstead ranked wrestlers —145: No. 9 Ben Faber
Waverly-Shell Rock ranked wrestlers — 106: No. 2 Ryder Block; 113: No. 2 Bailey Roybal; 152: No. 4 Evan Yant; 160: No. 8 Carter Profitt; 170: No. 3 McCrae Hagarty; 195: Jake Walker; 220: No. 1 Brayden Wolf; 285: No. 8 Luke Walker
Outlook — Hempstead and Western Dubuque have a habit of meeting in the postseason and this year is no different, although the winner will have to deliver a big upset in the championship dual to reach the state tournament. Western Dubuque beat Hempstead in their first meeting this year, 39-33, on Jan. 4. The Bobcats and Mustangs will be at the same district tournament on Saturday in Epworth, so there could be some changes with the lineups. Neither area team faced Waverly-Shell Rock in a dual tournament this season. Hempstead is trying to reach the state dual tournament for the third time in program history. The Mustangs previously qualified in 2016 and 2018. Western Dubuque is trying for its fourth trip as a team to Des Moines. The Bobcats won regional championships in 2009, 2017 and 2019. Waverly-Shell Rock is tied for seventh in the state with 13 state dual appearances. The Go-Hawks are tied for fifth with four championships. Waverly-Shell Rock missed a trip to state in 2018, the only time since winning the 2005 title that the Go-Hawks did not compete in the state dual tournament.