Kirk MacDonald put his foot down when Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman Max Burkholder asked if he could get an extra workout last week.
“No. It’s Thanksgiving. Everybody’s taking the day off,” MacDonald, the Saints’ first-year head coach, told Burkholder on Wednesday. “But that’s the kind of player he is. He’s one of the hardest workers on the team, if not the hardest-working guy on the team, whether it’s in practice, the gym or games, and he competes the hardest of anybody.
“He’s getting rewarded for it now, which is nice to see.”
The latest reward came Monday afternoon, when the United States Hockey League named Burkholder as its defenseman of the week. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound native of Chaska, Minn., tallied his first career USHL hat trick and scored in overtime in a 4-3 victory over Des Moines on Saturday after contributing an assist in a 4-3 overtime victory over Chicago on Friday.
“Obviously, it’s pretty exciting, especially when you consider all the really good defensemen in the USHL,” Burkholder, 19, said. “But, to be honest, I think I’m more excited about the two wins this weekend. It’s the first time this season we’ve swept a weekend, which is the most important thing. Now, we just need to build on it.”
Burkholder became the first Dubuque defenseman to record a hat trick since Northeastern University sophomore Braden Doyle accomplished the feat Dec. 6, 2019, against the Muskegon Lumberjacks.
“It all started with my teammates making great plays to open up the ice for me,” said Burkholder, a Colorado College commit. “I was reading where that open ice was, I found those little pockets, and I benefited from great plays from my teammates getting the puck to me in those areas.”
Burkholder also finished with a team-high six shots on goal against Des Moines and nearly scored a fourth goal during a 4-on-4 situation in the first period. His offensive output complemented goaltender Marcus Brannman’s 44-save performance.
“Burky and Marcus were, by far, our best players and carried us on a night when we were not at our best as a group,” MacDonald said. “(Burkholder’s) reads were really, really good all night. None of them were at the expense of defending. He was always on the right side of the puck, which led to him being able to make those high-end plays.”
Burkholder, an alternate captain in his third season in Dubuque, has contributed three goals and eight points in the past five games to raise his season total to five goals and 15 points in as many games for the 9-4-1-1 Saints. He set career highs with nine goals, 14 assists and 23 points in 61 games last season and has contributed 16 goals, 42 points and 67 penalty minutes in 118 career games.
“Obviously, when you come in as a 16- or 17-year-old, you’re kind of young and you’re sponging everything up and learning from the older guys,” Burkholder said. “Being here three years, I’ve had a chance to learn so much from my peers and my coaches, and I’ve gained a ton of experience. This year, it’s time to pass that experience on to the younger guys and help lead the way. It helps that we have such a great leadership group and a great group of guys in the locker room.”
