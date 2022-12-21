POTOSI, Wis. — The Southwestern Wildcats rebounded from last week’s loss to Cuba City with a 56-52 non-conference win over Potosi on Tuesday night at Potosi High School.
The Wildcats (4-2) had three players in double digits, led by senior Justin Reuter’s 14 points.
“Justin is like our Swiss Army knife,” Southwestern coach Clint Nemitz said. “He can do anything we need him to do. Tonight he did a great job of getting to the basket. He made a huge 3 in the second half, and he had some clutch free throws there at the end for us.”
The Wildcats took an early 11-6 lead on a Tyler Brotzman 3, but the Chieftains (3-3) made it a one-possession game on a Gavin Wunderlin basket at the 8:48 mark.
A 3-pointer from Wunderlin pulled the Chieftains to within one just before the half, but a Reuter basket at the buzzer kept the Wildcats up, 25-22, at the break.
Wunderlin, who led all scorers with 25 points, had 16 in the first half.
“We knew they had two guys who do most of their scoring, and we just needed to stay in their shorts defensively,” Reuter said.
Senior Sam Udelhofen, the Chieftains other top scorer, was seated with his third foul with 6:53 remaining in the first half.
“Our guys understood their assignments and did a better job of rebounding and limiting their shots in the second half,” Nemitz said.
Potosi continued to chip away at the lead in the second half, and knotted the score at 31-31 on an Oliver Post layup. A free throw from Sam Udelhofen gave the Chieftains their only lead of the game at 32-31 with 12:44 to play, but Southwestern quickly responded on the other end with a basket from Everett Droessler.
Four straight points from Bryce Reese and Landon Rogers put the Wildcats back up by six at the 8:50 mark.
The Wildcats led by as many as eight before the Chieftains rallied in the final minute and pulled within three with 5.9 seconds remaining.
A free throw from Reuter sealed the win on the final possession.
“We really needed to go into the break with a win, pending Thursday’s game gets snowed out,” Reuter said. “This was a good win for us to get our confidence back.”
The Wildcats got 12 points from Martin, 10 from Rodgers and seven from Mason Kaiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.