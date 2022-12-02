Five different Dubuque Fighting Saints scored goals Friday night in a 5-3 victory over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at ImOn Ice Arena in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. tonight at Dubuque Ice Arena for the Saints’ annual Teddy Bear Toss game.

