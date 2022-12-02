Five different Dubuque Fighting Saints scored goals Friday night in a 5-3 victory over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at ImOn Ice Arena in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. tonight at Dubuque Ice Arena for the Saints’ annual Teddy Bear Toss game.
The Saints needed just 3:24 to open the scoring on Shawn O’Donnell’s second goal of the season. Following a faceoff win, Max Burkholder broke the puck out of his own end to James Reeder on the right wing. Reeder cut to the net and ripped a shot off the left goal post, followed the rebound to the left of goaltender Bruno Bruveris and centered the puck to O’Donnell for a tap-in from the blue paint.
But the RoughRiders answered just 54 seconds later after a turnover in the neutral zone sprung a 2-on-1. Riley Fitzgerald took the shot himself and snuck a shot past goalie Marcus Brannman for the first goal of his USHL career.
Owen Michaels put the Saints back on top at the 9:58 mark of the opening period. Ryan St. Louis won a race to a loose puck in the Dubuque zone and outmuscled Cedar Rapids defenseman Liam Lesakowski for control. A trailing Michaels wired a shot from between the faceoff circles just inside the left post behind Bruveris.
The Saints clung to the one-goal cushion thanks to a perfect 4-for-4 performance on the penalty kill during the opening stanza. Cedar Rapids did not take a penalty and finished with a 9-5 edge in shots during the period.
The Saints’ penalty kill went one step further at the 3:39 mark of the second period to make it 3-1 on a St. Louis shorthanded goal. An errant pass by Cedar Rapids led to a footrace through the neutral zone. Max Montes won the race and got hooked from behind but managed a shot on goal. Bruveris made the save, but a hustling St. Louis gathered the rebound and scored on the prone goalie for his eighth of the season.
Just 44 seconds later, Trevor Taulien scored his first USHL goal to make it 4-1. O’Donnell carried into the Cedar Rapids zone and left a drop pass for Taulien, a defenseman who pinched in from the left point and scored on his own rebound.
Cedar Rapids coach Mark Carlson pulled Bruveris in favor of Sam Scopa after the Taulien tally, and Dubuque’s Riley Stuart dropped the gloves with Colin Grable shortly thereafter.
Montes stretched the lead to 5-1 on a power play goal at the 16:53 mark. Burkholder made a cross ice pass to St. Louis in the right faceoff circle, and St. Louis fed the puck to the blue paint for Montes to tap in his seventh goal of the season.
Cedar Rapids pulled within 5-2 on Zaccharya Wisdom’s shorthanded goal 9:24 into the third period, and Jacob Kraft converted a breakaway less than 4 minutes later to cut the deficit to two.
