State qualifying will take on a whole new look for Iowa high school bowling, beginning today.
In late summer, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union adopted new formats for the postseason. The qualifying meets remain one-day events, but the individual and team competitions will be separate affairs.
Each qualifying tournament will begin with three-game individual competition, followed by a 15-game Baker format for the team portion. Unlike during the regular-season, individual scores will not carry over to the team portion.
Class 3A and 2A state qualifying meets take place at four sites with eight teams at each site, and the top two teams at each site advance to the state tournament next week in Waterloo. Class 1A features eight sites with four or five teams at each site, and only the champion at each site will qualify for the state team meet.
The top eight scores from each Class 3A/2A site advance to state for a total of 32 individual qualifiers. In Class 1A, the top four scores from the eight qualifying meets advance for a total of 32 individual qualifiers.
Bowling classifications for boys and girls have also been changed to move the largest 32 programs by enrollment to Class 3A, the next largest 32 programs to Class 2A, and the remaining teams to Class 1A.
Here is a capsule look at the area boys teams (with their team average in parentheses) and their top individual scoring averages heading into today’s state qualifying meets:
CLASS 3A, WATERLOO QUALIFIER
Site — Maple Lanes, Waterloo West host
Time — 10 a.m.
Participating teams — Waterloo West (3,097.0), Dubuque Senior (3,036.78), Johnston (2,917.4), Waukee (2,906.18), Des Moines East (2,716.5), West Des Moines Valley (2,592.46), Mason City (2,534.1), Ankeny (2,430.5),
Senior’s top averages — Hunter Winner (sr., 223.05), Aiden Bettcher (sr., 207.35), Michael Wlochal (jr., 197.3), Mason Krieg (sr., 192.11), Logan Jasper (sr., 188.28), Drake Reed (fr., 184.95).
CLASS 3A, MUSCATINE QUALIFIER
Site — Rose Bowl
Time — 9 a.m.
Participating teams — Cedar Rapids Jefferson (2,992.78), Bettendorf (2,950.63), Davenport Central (2,904.13), Linn-Mar (2,884.0), Dubuque Hempstead (2,862.77), Muscatine (2,847.11), Davenport West (2,825.13), West Des Moines Dowling (2,441.64).
Hempstead’s top averages — Dakota Rupp (sr., 195.22), Gavin Wardle (fr., 193.68), Conner Warrick (sr., 193.64), Ian Ninneman (sr., 192.27), Hudson Orr (jr., 180.91), David O’Dell (fr., 164.86).
Other qualifying sites — Des Moines Lincoln, Iowa City West.
CLASS 2A, CEDAR RAPIDS QUALIFIER
Site — May City Bowl, Cedar Rapids Xavier host
Time — 9 a.m.
Participating teams — Western Dubuque (3,005.5), Clinton (2,974.5), Cedar Rapids Xavier (2,796.4), Independence (2,714.75), Decorah (2,611.25), Marion (2,405.14), Waterloo East (2,332.6), Cedar Rapids Washington (2,292.0).
Western Dubuque’s top averages — Nolan Vaske (jr., 207.23), Ethan Potter (fr., 197.64), Jude Ludwig (jr., 197.46), Nick Sweeney (jr., 190.23), Aidan Besler (soph., 187.75), Nolan Morrison (jr., 180.85), Garrett Kadolph (sr., 166.5).
Other qualifying sites — Le Mars, Urbandale, Bondurant-Farrar.
CLASS 1A, DUBUQUE QUALIFIER
Site — Cherry Lanes, Dubuque Wahlert host
Time — 10 a.m.
Participating teams — Bellevue (2,930.71), Maquoketa (2,861.33), Dubuque Wahlert (2,764.56), North Fayette Valley (2,562.4), Waukon (2,463.55), Oelwein (2,447.0).
Wahlert’s top averages — Will Kamentz (sr., 208.30), Caden Bainbridge (sr., 192.90), Carter Hancock (sr., 181.17), Nick Splinter (sr., 181.0), Aaron Kluesner (jr., 173.35), Brendan Poirier (jr., 169.33).
Bellevue’s top averages — Dawson Weber (sr., 228.81), Logan Kloser (soph., 192.75), River Schiefer (jr., 181.19), Hunter Merrick (soph., 171.63), Gavin Roling (soph., 169.92), Payton Griebel (soph., 168.50).
Maquoketa’s top averages — Dalton Davis (soph., 195.07), Jacob Riecks (soph., 193.80), Lucas Ihrig (jr., 189.17), Kaden Beidler (jr., 181.93), Logan Hedden (fr., 173.20), Charlie Hafner (fr., 162.30).
CLASS 1A, MANCHESTER QUALIFIERSite — Lightning Lanes, West Delaware host
Time — 10 a.m.
Participating teams — De Witt Central (2,925.43), West Delaware (2,779.88), Tripoli (2,468.8), Denver (2,342.56), Sumner-Fredericksburg (2,167.0), Grundy Center (2,014.5).
West Delaware’s top averages — Louis Shontz (soph., 208.5), Dominic Rave-Olson (sr., 182.5), Brady Hartke (fr., 174.72), Landon Letts (jr., 174.25), Saul Hernandez (jr., 173.39), Kaeleb Sickels (jr., 172.83).
Other qualifying sites — Shenandoah, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Camanche, Louisa-Muscatine, Waterloo Columbus, Pella Christian.