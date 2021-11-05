Here is a capsule look at tonight’s area playoff games:
IOWA CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
SOLON (10-0) at WEST DELAWARE (9-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KMCH-FM 94.7
Last meeting — Solon won, 54-14, on Nov. 3, 2017
Outlook — West Delaware’s only loss this year came against Class 4A No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier. The Hawks rely on a strong rushing offense and tonight won’t be any different. Especially with all-state talent and Northern Iowa wrestling recruit Wyatt Voelker lining up at linebacker and running back. West Delaware was just goal-line fumble away from a trip to the UNI-Dome last year.
TH prediction — West Delaware 35, Solon 28
IOWA CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS
MFL/MAR-MAC (8-2) AT DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (10-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last Meeting — Dyersville Beckman won, 41-7, on Oct. 15
Outlook — The Trailblazers and the Bulldogs meet again less than a month after Beckman thumped MFL to cap off a perfect 8-0 regular season. But the Bulldogs come into Dyersville boasting plenty of confidence after stunning Iowa City Regina last week in the quarterfinals to halt the Regals’ 20-game winning streak. If the Trailblazers can contain MFL’s dual-threat backfield of Cullen McShane and Gabe McGeough like they did on Oct. 15, they will be set up for another dominant defensive performance. The winner earns a state semifinal berth at the UNI-Dome next Thursday and having this game on their home field is a huge perk for the Trailblazers.
TH prediction — Dyersville Beckman 31, MFL/Mar-Mac 17
WIAA DIVISION 6 QUARTERFINALS
CUBA CITY (9-2) at DARLINGTON (10-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — superhits106.com
Last meeting — Darlington won, 53-33, on Oct. 1
Outlook — Darlington has been a runaway freight train this season, averaging 44.2 points behind an offense that has run for 3,685 yards and 57 touchdowns. Cuba City is no slouch and will be looking for revenge behind multi-talented quarterback Beau Kopp. This one could be a down-to-the-wire thriller.
TH prediction — Darlington 38, Cuba City 34
WIAA DIVISION 7 QUARTERFINALS
POTOSI/CASSVILLE (10-1) at CASHTON (9-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — wglr.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Potosi/Cassville survived a tight contest against top-seeded Highland, 38-35, last week. It will take a similar effort to upend a Cashton team that averages 35.4 points and has run for more than 3,000 yards and 47 touchdowns. Potosi/Cassville has shown its own ability to run the ball, rushing for 3,178 yards and 32 touchdowns to go with 1,391 yards and 21 scores through the air. Potosi/Cassville’s only loss is to fellow D-7 quarterfinalist Black Hawk/Warren.
TH prediction — Potosi/Cassville 36, Cashton 34