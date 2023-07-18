Western Dubuque’s Isaac Then delivers a pitch during the Bobcats’ Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinal against Harlan on Monday at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City. Western Dubuque won, 10-0.
Western Dubuque's Caleb Klein (left) and Jake Goodman both dive for a shallow fly ball during their Class 3A State Quaterfinal game against Harlan Community at Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa on Monday, July 17, 2023.
Western Dubuque’s Isaac Then delivers a pitch during the Bobcats’ Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinal against Harlan on Monday at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City. Western Dubuque won, 10-0.
Western Dubuque's Caleb Klein (left) and Jake Goodman both dive for a shallow fly ball during their Class 3A State Quaterfinal game against Harlan Community at Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa on Monday, July 17, 2023.
IOWA CITY — As soon as Isaac Then found his footing, Harlan didn’t stand much of a chance.
The Western Dubuque senior left-hander allowed three base runners to reach scoring position in the first two innings but none in the final three innings in a 10-0, five-inning victory in the Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinals Monday night at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus. The top-ranked and defending state champion Bobcats (34-9) advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal against Dubuque Wahlert (30-13). Harlan bowed out at 22-15.
Then, the winning pitcher in last season’s state championship game, allowed just three hits and struck out seven in the complete-game win. He improved to 7-3 and lowered his ERA to 3.48.
Recommended for you
“I came in to tonight a lot more cool than I did the first round last year, just because I’d been here before and knew what it was all about,” Then said. “I wasn’t nervous at all. It was just a matter of finding my mechanics. I started off a little rough, but once I figured out my curveball, I got them to roll over and get some easy outs.
“I was kind of slipping in the first inning, because I was wearing turf shoes. But, once I switched over to metal spikes (in the second inning), I was able to get my foot down a lot better, and that helped with my mechanics a lot.”
After the two teams combined to put four runners in scoring position in the first three half-innings, the Bobcats opened the scoring in the bottom of the second, thanks to a little help from Harlan. No. 5 hitter Connor Maiers led off with a single up the middle and came around to score on three wild pitches from Harlan right-hander Stephen Leinen.
Hunter Quagliano drew a walk, took second on one of those wild pitches, advanced to third on Bradyn Delaney’s ground out to second base and scored when Tanner Anderson also grounded out to second. Colton McIlrath re-started the rally with a single to left, stole second, took third on an overthow and scored when leadoff man Jake Goodman hustled on a ground out to force a throwing error to make it 3-0. Leinen lasted just 2 2/3 innings before being relieved by Brock Lemerick.
“Once they made a couple of mistakes, that put a ton of pressure on them and took a lot of pressure off us,” McIlrath said. “But we had a lot of really good at-bats the whole game, whether that was sacrifices or walks. It’s not always about getting hits. Sometimes, you have to take what they give you.
“We had a little bit of nerves that first inning, especially with Isaac hitting the first batter of the game. But, once we got that first run across, everybody started feeling a lot better.”
The Bobcats quickly loaded the bases in the third on singles to left by Caleb Klein and Maiers sandwiched around a Then hit batsman. Quagliano drove in a run with another hit batsman and Delaney lofted an RBI sacrifice fly to center to make it 5-0 before Anderson singled to right to re-load the bases.
McIlrath made it 6-0 with another sacrifice fly and Goodman walked before Lemerick ended the inning by coaxing Brett Harris into a ground out to second.
“We just kept putting the ball in play all night,” Maiers said. “When we do that, we know the guys behind us will do their jobs and move guys around. It all came together really well.
“It’s huge that everyone contributed tonight. From the starters to the guys who come in to run, we have a ton of confidence that everyone will get the job done.”
An inning later, Then singled up the middle and courtesy runner T.J. Cook moved up on a Maiers walk. Cook hustled to take third on another wild pitch and scored on an overthrow to make it 7-0. Delaney followed with a two-out single to center to drive in the eighth run.
“It makes it so much easier when you have a big lead like we did,” Then said. “It cools everyone down, and it helps everyone relax and play their game. You just play so much looser.”
McIlrath led off the fifth with a base hit to right-center and came around to score on Goodman’s single to right. Goodman ended the game early when he beat the throw home on Klein’s high chopper to third base.
“Harlan didn’t play very clean, and that really kind of opened the flood gates,” Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant said. “We wanted to be real aggressive on the basepaths and put all the pressure on them to see how they’d handle it. It was their first game on this field and the first time they’ve been to state in a long time, and we wanted to take advantage of that.”
Western Dubuque outhit Harlan, 10-3, and took advantage of four errors. The Bobcats also capitalized on three walks, two hit batsmen and five wild pitches.