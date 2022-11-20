Another fantastic season for the Loras College women’s soccer team has come to a close.
The NCAA Division III No. 15-ranked Duhawks suffered their first loss of the season in a battle of unbeatens to No. 4 Case Western Reserve, 3-1, in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Saturday in Cleveland.
The Duhawks finished 18-1-3 this season and suffered two losses over the past two years — both to top-five ranked opponents in the national tournament. Case Western Reserve (18-0-1) advanced to the Elite Eight.
Loras defensive star and Dubuque Wahlert grad Libby Perry capitalized on a Duhawk scoring chance and headed one in at point-blank range for her first goal of the season in the 66th minute, cutting Case Western Reserve’s lead down to 2-1, but the Spartans tacked on another goal and held on.
Duhawk junior goalkeeper Kyndal Kells set a new career-high with 12 saves.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Liegel claims title — At Mequon, Wis.: Loras’ Shane Liegel won a 3-1 decision in sudden victory to win the 184-pound championship at the Concordia (Wis.) Open. Gabe Fiser (165) and Colin Murphy (197) placed fourth, and Aiden Evans (133), Tad Griffith (174) and Derek Venteicher (197) finished in fifth place.
Boimah wins gold — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dubuque’s Julius Boimah won by fall in 4:35 to win the 174-pound title at the Coe Invitational. Brody Hawtrey (157) and Tyler Thurston (197) were runners-up for the Spartans.
Pioneers go 3-1 — At Olivet, Mich.: UW-Platteville defeated Adrian (41-6), John Carroll (27-17) and Olivet (22-15) at the Olivet Duals. Ohio Northern beat the Pioneers, 28-6.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Principia 77, Loras 76 — At Elsah, Ill.: Jake Kampf made two free throws with zeroes on the clock to lift Principia over the Duhawks. Declan Ciurlik scored 23 points to lead Loras (1-2). Ali Sabet added 17 points, Tyler Bass chipped in 11 and Myles Barry had 10.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Bethany Lutheran 76, UW-Platteville 71 — At Platteville, Wis.: Ella Mackiewicz scored 24 points, Brynlee Nelson added 17 and Sarah Mueller 16 to pace UW-Platteville, but Bethany Lutheran used a 22-9 third-quarter run to beat the Pioneers (1-4).
