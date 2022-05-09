For years, the Boston College hockey community considered Greg Brown as the logical heir to Hall of Fame head coach Jerry York.
But that doesn’t mean it will be an easy assignment.
Brown, a former all-American defenseman who spent 14 seasons on York’s staff, accepted the head coaching position Friday after a successful season behind the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ bench. He became just the fifth head coach of the storied program since 1932.
“You can’t fill those shoes. It’s impossible,” Brown said of York. “You just have to do the best job you can do moving forward. His records are so untouchable. They’re like (Wayne) Gretzky’s, they’re so far out there.
“It was incredible to work with him for 14 years, and I learned so much from him. I’d like to take a lot of that forward with me and keep the program on the right path, as far as the culture goes and how things are done there. It has always been done in a first-rate way, and hopefully we can continue with that.”
York, 76, announced his retirement on April 13 after 50 seasons as an NCAA Division I head coach, including 28 at Boston College. The winningest coach in NCAA hockey history, he won one national championship at Bowling Green in 1984 and four more at Boston College — in 2001, 2008, 2010 and 2012.
York finished his career with 1,123 wins, including a record-setting 41 in NCAA tournament games. He led the Eagles to nine Hockey East Tournament titles and 12 regular-season championships, including at least a share of five of the last seven.
York coached four Hobey Baker Award winners (including former Saints standout and current Calgary Flames all-star Johnny Gaudreau), along with 17 NHL first-round draft picks, 12 Stanley Cup champions and dozens of players who enjoyed lengthy careers in the NHL.
With Brown on his staff, York won the final three of his national championships at Boston College. The Eagles never finished below .500 and made 11 NCAA tournament appearances during Brown’s 14 seasons under York.
Brown spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the New York Rangers prior to joining the Saints in June. Then the Saints enjoyed a 16-win improvement on his watch.
“Greg Brown had all of the qualities we were looking for in the next coach of BC men’s hockey,” said JM Caparro, the interim athletic director at Boston College. “He was an all-American defenseman at Boston College who, as an associate head coach, learned from the best under Jerry York. He has had success as an assistant coach in the NHL and head coach in the USHL. We look forward to him leading BC hockey as we begin the next chapter in the program’s history.”
Brown’s supporters among the Boston College hockey alumni considered him a natural successor to York, both in personality and track record. In the weeks leading up to the announcement, hockey alumni including Edwin Shea, Nathan Gerbe, Marc McLaughlin and Logan Hutsko took to social media in support of Brown, a finalist for the position along with Providence College’s Nate Leaman.
“No offense to Coach Leaman, but the person for the Boston College coaching position is Greg Brown,” Craig Janney, a teammate of Brown’s at Boston College who went on to a stellar 12-year NHL career, said via Twitter. “He is in the Coach York mode. Great coach, amazing person. BC through and through, that’s what’s needed.”
But Brown said he won’t try to be the next Jerry York.
“I have to be myself,” Brown said. “A lot of our beliefs align, so that’s a good thing. Even though the program won’t look exactly like it was, most of it will be very similar.
“I shaped a lot of my coaching philosophy off past coaches I played for or worked with, and he was the one I was with the longest. Many of the things I brought to Dubuque were things I learned from Jerry, so they will still be a part of our team makeup.”