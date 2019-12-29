The Telegraph Herald has announced its boys basketball team of the decade from 2010-2019. Here is the list:
NOAH CARTER
School: Dubuque Senior
Player of the year: 2017 & 2019
Statistics: 1,348 career points (3rd in school history); 589 career rebounds (2nd in school history); 2019 first-team Iowa Class 4A all-state; 2019 Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional Player of the Year; three-time first-team all-MVC; team highs in points per game (21.2), rebounds per game (8.9) and 27 steals in 2019
After high school: Currently plays NCAA Division I at the University of Northern Iowa
Quote: “Opposing teams are scared of him. He can score in so many ways.” — Rams coach Wendell Eimers
LUCAS DUAX
School: Dubuque Hempstead
Player of the year: 2018
Statistics: 1,059 career points; 163 career steals; 239 career assists; averaged 19.1 points per game along with 59.7 percent shooting, 58 steals and 103 assists as a senior; two-time first-team all-MVC
After high school: Currently plays NCAA Division II at Upper Iowa University
Quote: “If he’s not doing school work or homework, he’s definitely in the gym working to get better, dedicating himself to being the best basketball player he could be and now you’re seeing the fruits of his labor.” — Mustangs coach Curt Deutsch
DEVIN GREEN
School: Cascade
Player of the year: 2016
Statistics: 1,401 career points (tied for 1st in school history); 526 points in 2015-16 (4th in school history); 669 career rebounds (2nd in school history); 233 rebounds in 2015-16; 201 career blocks (1st in school history); 71 blocks in 2015-16; 2-time Iowa Class 2A first team All-State selection
After high school: Currently plays NCAA Division II at the University of Sioux Falls (S.D.)
Quote: “He was a very good leader for us, and that came with maturity over the years. It stems from the fact that he’s a very good teammate. He was quick to praise, help them off the floor.” — Former Cougars coach Al Marshall
KYLE HABER
School: Dubuque Senior
Player of the year: 2013 & 2014
Statistics: 1,338 career points (2nd in school history); 19.4 points per game and 126 assists in 2014; 2014 Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division Player of the Year; 2-time unanimous all-MVC first team
After high school: Played NCAA Division I at Brown University and Division II Upper Iowa
Quote: “He has that ability to go out and take over a game. … He was our main guy. We wanted to get him the ball and let him do things.” — Rams coach Wendell Eimers
SPENCER HALDEMAN
School: Western Dubuque
Player of the year: 2015
Statistics: 2015 Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year; averaged 24.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in 2015; two-time first-team all-state; 2014 Iowa Class 3A player of the year; school record 534 points in the 2012-13 season; three-time first-team all-WaMaC
After high school: Currently starts for NCAA Division I University of Northern Iowa; 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Sixth Man of the Year
Quote: “Going into my junior and senior year, I had to step up my scoring. … It’s cool to see the players that change from year-to-year and see how the team changes from year to year.” — Haldeman
TJ LAKE
School: Western Dubuque
Player of the year: 2012
Statistics: 19.2 points per game, 56 3-pointers, 64 assists, 44 steals and 82.7 percent free throws as a senior; 2-time Iowa Class 3A first-team all-state; 2-time first-team all-WaMaC
After high school: Played at NCAA Division II at Minnesota State; transferred to the University of Dubuque and led the Iowa Conference in scoring in 2018
Quote: “TJ was bound and determined to prove to people his size wasn’t going to hold him back. He silenced many doubters while becoming one of the most dominant players in Iowa.” — Former WD coach Dennis Geraghty
LUKE MCDONNELL
School: Dubuque Senior
Player of the year: 2015
Statistics: 21 points per game as a senior; 905 career points; 519 career rebounds; 179 career blocked shots; 2015 Iowa Class 4A all-state first team; 2015 Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division Player of the Year; 2015 first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference
After high school: Currently plays NCAA Division I at the University of Northern Iowa; 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Most Improved Team
Quote: “There were just good leaders and good players (at Senior) that teach you a lot. … We had fun times off the court, but when it came time to practice, we got serious. We worked real hard.” — McDonnell
TYLER MCLANE
School: East Dubuque
Player of the year: 2011
Statistics: 24.3 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 steals per game as a senior; East Dubuque’s career scoring, assists, steals and 3-point shots leader; first-team Illinois Class 1A all-state in 2011
After high school: Played Division II at Wayne State and NAIA St. Ambrose
Quote: “It takes a special kind of kid to take on that pressure and that kind of defense designed to stop you. He grew up so much in his mental toughness. The biggest difference is he became a man. He didn’t let adversity bother him.” — Warriors coach Eric Miller
CORDELL PEMSL
School: Dubuque Wahlert
Player of the year: 2016
Statistics: 1,611 career points (school record); 576 points in 2015-16 (3rd in school history); 878 career rebounds (2nd in school history); 188 free throws in 2015-16 (school record); 629 career field goals (school record); 226 field goals in 2015-16 (2nd in school history); 3-time Class 3A first team All-State selection; 3-time first-team Mississippi Valley Conference selection; 2013-14 MVC Valley Division Player of the Year as a sophomore
After high school: Currently plays NCAA Division I at the University of Iowa; posted second-best field goal percentage in Hawkeyes history as a freshman in 2017
Quote: “I would say look at the team success we’ve had. To win two championships and a runner-up with him — to me that’s his legacy.” — Golden Eagles coach Tom English
EVAN RICHARD
School: Cuba City
Player of the year: 2010
Statistics: Unanimous Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state in 2010; averaged 23.3 points per game as a senior; Inside Wisconsin Sports first-team all-state in 2010; 24.9 points per game as a junior; two 50-point games in 2008-09
After high school: Committed to play NCAA Division I at UW-Milwaukee
Quote: “When he dunked it wasn’t just a ‘hello dunk.’ He was way up over the rim.” — Cubans coach Jerry Petitgoue
CORY VAASSEN
School: Cuba City
Player of the year: 2012
Statistics: 3-time third-team Wisconsin AP all-state and all-SWAL; 2012 SWAL MVP
After high school: Committed to play NCAA Division III for UW-Platteville
Quote: “I may have had better basketball players here, but I don’t know if I’ve ever had a more dominant player.” — Cubans coach Jerry Petitgoue
