There was a crisp bite in the air that had fans bundled up as the bright staduim lights illuminated the Rock Bowl.
Everything about this night screamed football. Except the date on the calendar.
Playing their first game in nearly a year and a half, the Duhawks kicked off an abbreviated spring season in style with a 61-13 trouncing of the University of Northwestern (Minn.) on Saturday night.
“It felt like football,” Loras coach Steve Helminiak said. “It felt just like a cool, crisp fall night. It felt great. It definitely felt like football and once we started playing, it just felt right.”
Jitters and rust were apparent early on, as neither squad threatened to score on its first three possessions. Northwestern punted it away each time and Loras had an interception and two punts.
“We just weren’t very clean early on,” Helminiak said. “We felt like we were the better football team coming into the game and just needed our execution to be better. Nobody panicked at that point and we just kept doing our thing.”
Northwestern got on the board first on its fourth possession with 2:59 left in the first quarter as quarterback Ryan Flanigan connected with Jamon Howard on a 6-yard scoring pass. The extra point was blocked, but the Eagles jumped ahead, 6-0.
It wouldn’t last long.
Loras quarterback Noah Sigwarth — a Dubuque Wahlert product — got himself dialed in on the next drive. After consecutive completions to Cassville, Wis., native Ty Bausch and Kabryn Cook led them down the field, Sigwarth lofted a beautiful post pattern to Shullsburg, Wis., native Hunter Matye for a 20-yard score, giving the Duhawks a 7-6 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Dubuque Senior grad Michael Welborn punched the ball loose from Northwestern’s Keegan James as Loras recovered inside the red zone.
Two plays later, Sigwarth found Cook on a 10-yard out pattern to stretch the Duhawks’ advantage to 14-6.
“I haven’t had butterflies in quite a while, but I had some butterflies tonight,” Sigwarth said. “We started off a little slow, but we came around and played the game we expected to play.”
Loras’ defense continued to stiffen as it forced two more Northwestern three-and-out punts, setting up solid field position for the offense each time.
Sigwarth said falling behind early was just the boost his team needed.
“Nothing like getting a little punch in the teeth to get us going,” he said.
With 11:09 remaining in the half, the Duhawk offense strung together a methodical drive with big gains from Elijah Thomas and receptions from Bausch and Je’Von Williams. Sigwarth capped off the drive with an 8-yard sneak into the end zone for a 21-6 lead.
The Duhawks were just getting things ramped up.
After a Jace Gwynn interception gave Loras the ball back at its own 44, Sigwarth connected with Marty McGovern on a 30-yard completion to the 5-yard line. On the next play, Sigwarth took it in himself for his second rushing score of the game and a 28-6 advantage.
Attempting to punt once again on their next possession, the Eagles’ snap sailed over the punter’s head and through the end zone for a safety and two more points for the Duhawks.
More importantly, there was still 2:40 left in the half, which was plenty of time for Sigwarth and company to add on.
Bausch’s 42-yard kick return set up good field position once again for Loras and after a 29-yard keeper for Sigwarth, Eric Hradek punched it home from the goal line.
At the end of the half, the Duhawks not only seized command, they put the outcome to rest, scoring 37 unanswered points. Sigwarth finished the half 11-for-19 for 202 yards, one rushing score, and two through the air. Manchester, Iowa, native Cook added 93 yards receiving in the half.
Feeling confident, Loras used a little trickery to open the third quarter. Sigwarth connected with senior tight end Mike McDevitt on a flea-flicker play for a 45-yard scoring pass. It was Sigwarth’s third touchdown pass to go along with his two rushing scores.
“We are a confident team regardless, and we feel like a contender in this conference,” Sigwarth said.
It was a pretty good way to start the season.
Wiliiams, a freshman, scored his first career touchdown later in the quarter, and Hradek added another to put the finishing touches on an offensive masterpiece that included 34 first downs and 702 yards of total offense.
“Five-hundred days of not playing; our guys were ready to go,” Helminiak said. “It just felt good. They were just happy to finally be out there.”