A capsule look at the Wisconsin girls cross country season:
BELMONT/SHULLSBURG
Coach — Zach Wedige
Top returning runners —Anna Hardyman (sr.), Ella Woodworth (jr.).
Season outlook — The co-op program may be low on numbers, but Wedige likes the attitude and desire to get better every day. The roster includes just the two girls and four boys.
BOSCOBEL
Coach — Skyler Reynolds
Last season — The Bulldogs finished fourth at the Division 3 subsectional meet they hosted.
Top underclassmen in 2020 — Avery Brown, Abri Brown, Lila Glasbrenner, Skyler Carlin, Aleya Kliesner, Maddie Fritz.
Season outlook — Six of the seven Bulldogs who competed at the subsectional meet were underclassmen. Avery Brown finished 11th at the subsectional to advance to sectionals, where she finished 13th.
CASSVILLE
Coach — Jennifer Bernetzke
Top runner — Ally Ihm returns for her final season of cross country and is the lone runner on the team. She finished fifth at the Ridge & Valley Conference meet and 21st at the Division 3 subsectional meet.
DARLINGTON
Coach — Arnie Miehe (40th season)
Last season — The Redbirds finished second at the SWAL meet and third in the subsectional meet.
Returning state placewinners — Raquel Reuter placed ninth to become the third girl in school history to earn an individual state medal.
Other returning runners — Seniors Judith Meister, Allyson Meyers, Kylie Schilling, Michelle Koeller, Scarleth Canales, Zulia Diaz. Juniors Ashlynn Norgard, Gracie Cooper, Madyson King, Emily Velasco, Selene Castro. Sophomores Addison DePauw, Maddie Eaton, Shayla Gould, Alyza Johnson, Olivia Kleiber, Alexis Murray, Lexi Olson, Abby Solverson.
Promising newcomers —Jennifer Catana, Stella McGowan, Lylah Norgard, Lizzie Meylor, Ella Winslow.
Season outlook — The Redbirds feature a mix of experienced runners and newcomers with the potential to be impact runners. The key will be how the group meshes and challenges itself.
DODGEVILLE/MINERAL POINT
Coaches — Denny McGraw and Joe Hanson
Last season — The co-op program finished third in the subsectional meet and missed advancing by one place. It also took second in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference meet.
Returning letterwinners —Zoey Dampf, Sierra Davenport, Julia Thompson, Haylee Kerns, Regan Schuette, Grace Wersal.
Promising newcomers —Ellie Robinson, Annie Robinson.
Season outlook — Dodgeville/Mineral Point features a solid group of runners who hope to reach the state meet later this fall.
FENNIMORE
Coach — Ryanne Bell
Last season — The Golden Eagles placed third at the Division 3 sectional meet at Darlington and qualified then-seniors Brynlee Nelson and Lauryn Bunn for the state meet. Fennimore is the defending SWAL champion.
Top underclassmen in 2020 — Braycee Nelson, Alyssa Bray, Izzy Bender.
Season outlook — The Golden Eagles graduated four of their seven runners from the sectional team, including Nelson and Bunn, who finished fifth and 29th, respectively, at state.
IOWA-GRANT
Coach — Jacob Winkler (7th season)
Last season — The Panthers placed fifth at the SWAL meet and took fifth at the subsectional meet.
Returning letterwinners —Hope Connolly (jr.), Ella Wolff (jr.), Meagan Cullen (soph.), Leslie Bartolo-Rivera (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Yessica Garcia (jr.), Cortney Fiedler-Fosbinder (sr.), Hailee Kite (sr.), Savannah Vivian (sr.).
Outlook — Connolly leads the way after finishing eighth at the SWAL meet, fourth at subsectionals and 11th at sectionals. The Panthers are low on numbers, so staying healthy will be key.
LANCASTER
Coach — Taylor Reynolds (13th season)
Last season — The Flying Arrows won the Division 3 state championship with 93 points, 10 ahead of runner-up Ozaukee, at West Salem, Wis.
Returning state placewinners — Bridee Burks (sr., 6th among team finishers, 20:13.8), Anna Murphy (sr., 14th, 20:53.6), Finley Knapp (sr., 31st, 21:39.4), Mallory Olmstead (soph., 35th, 21:54.1), Meg Walker (jr., 57th, 22:49.9), Maddie Schneider (jr., 60th, 22:57.4).
Other returning letterwinners — Mikayla Smith (jr., state alternate), Lainee Burks (jr., state alternate), Leah Muench (soph., state alternate), Kelly Freymiller (sr.), Jenna Wolf (jr.), Eden Bowen (jr.), Kylee Sitts (soph.), Katelynn Muldoon (soph.), Kaitlyn Sokolik (soph.).
Promising newcomers —Maddie Nielsen (fr.), Ava Green (fr.), Carly Vesperman (fr.), Annie Martin (fr.), Macie Galle (fr.).
Season outlook — The Arrows return six of the seven runners who won the state championship last season and have a nice mix of three seniors, two juniors and one sophomore with state experience. Reynolds has been impressed by the younger runners, so Lancaster’s tradition of success looks to continue well into the future.
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Rob Serres (26th season as head coach, 39th in the program)
Last season — The Hillmen finished fourth at the Southwest Wisconsin Conference meet, second at the Division 2 subsectional meet at Westby and third at the Westby sectional meet.
Returning letterwinners —Emma Rooney (jr.), Kendra Statsny (jr.), Josi Yurs (soph.), Shaena Pretegard (jr.), Ketura Goomey (soph.), Paige Kerkenbush (jr.), Alli Bird (jr.), Isabelle Rooney (soph.), Sophia Stone (jr.), Emma Brunton (soph.), Liz Poller (jr.), Abigail Goomey (sr.), Grace Stombaugh (jr.), Skylar Stone (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Rael Dye (jr.), Gabby Kadjo (jr.), Mara Weber (jr.).
Season outlook — The Hillmen expect to be competitive in the always tough SWC. Serres praised the upperclassmen for their leadership and drive to succeed in the postseason meets.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Coach — Mike Liddell
Last season — The Blackhawks finished fourth at the Division 2 subsectional meet at Westby.
Top underclassmen in 2020 — Josie Kramer, Ava Hager, Katherine Olson.
Season outlook — The Blackhawks look to replace Meg Katzung, who finished 28th overall at the Division 2 state meet as a senior last fall after taking fourth at sectionals and third at subsectionals. Prairie du Chien returns just three runners from the lineup it ran at subsectionals.
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Shane Sperle (5th season)
Last season — The Timberwolves took eighth at the subsectional meet in Boscobel.
Top runners — Jessica Patterson (jr.), Alison West (sr.), Lydia Mason (fr.), Melissa Sletten (fr.), Isabella Peckinovsky (soph.).
Season outlook — The Timberwolves will lean on the leadership of Patterson and West, who finished 31st and 50th, respectively, at the subsectional meet. They will have to overcome a lack of depth and experience.
SOUTHWESTERN/CUBA CITY/BENTON
Coach — Paul Reynolds (12th season)
Last season — The tri-op placed sixth at the Division 2 subsectional meet at Westby.
Returning state finishers — Kayci Martensen (sr., state champion, 18:09.29), Hanna Martensen (soph., 7th overall, 19:20.89).
Other returning letterwinners — Ashlynn Pitzen, Daire Chavez Ayoda, Cori Atten.
Promising newcomers —Allison Runde, Marie Reuter, Sophia Daugherty, Isabell Matthews, Grace Cummins, Alli Leifker.
Season outlook — The Martensen sisters return for their last run as high school teammates. Kayci Martensen is the two-time defending state champion in Division 2 after finishing third as a freshman.